Lineup rotation appears steady out of break

Video: Illini Preview: 'Took advantage of it to get better' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois freshman guard Te'Jon Lucas discusses how the Illini used their "bye" week to improve and his ability to get to the rim, while senior guard Malcolm Hill touches on defending Iowa's Peter Jok and what sparked the Illinois offense last week.

CHAMPAIGN — Strength in numbers.

That’s become a popular phrase for Illinois basketball coach John Groce the past four months. The Illini entered this season with 11 players who had made at least one start in the past three seasons.

Some of that was by circumstance, and the reason Groce clung to the idea of strength in numbers.

Illinois (14-12, 4-9 Big Ten), which returns to the court at 1 p.m. today at Iowa (14-12, 6-7) after a week off, experienced the opposite in the 2015-16 season with a multitude of injuries. To a degree, the Illini had some of the same experiences the season before, too.

Strength in numbers in the 2016-17 season meant a rotation that, at times, went 11 deep. Some games saw 10 players all play at least 10 minutes.

But Groce has drifted away from that in the Illini’s last two games. Other than Aaron Jordan’s early 4 minutes of playing time at Northwestern on Feb. 7, Groce stuck with an eight-man rotation that ultimately garnered Illinois its first true road win of the season.

“We had in our mind that we were going to play certain guys first as we rotated them on certain matchups,” Groce said of the game at Northwestern on Feb. 7. “Then we were going to play it by ear like we have. Those guys the other night got it done, so we felt like we wanted to continue to play those guys.”

Even with that successful change in beating the Wildcats 68-61, Groce said leading into last Saturday’s game against Penn State that didn’t mean the rotation would stay the same, or that the minutes distribution would stay the same.

“That’s not the way it works,” Groce said before his team faced the Nittany Lions.

Except that’s exactly how it worked in the 83-70 loss to Penn State.

The same eight players who played a bulk of the minutes against Northwestern were the only eight to play in Illinois’ third straight home loss and fourth in Big Ten play. The minutes were nearly identical, too, with Maverick Morgan having the biggest discrepancy down 10 minutes, Tracy Abrams and Kipper Nichols basically splitting Jordan’s 4 minutes from Northwestern and Malcolm Hill playing 3 fewer against Penn State.

Matchups against the Nittany Lions played a role in the different minutes distribution, particularly when it came to Morgan.

“They were a little unique because Julian Moore wasn’t available,” Groce said. The Penn State center didn’t make the trip because of an illness.

“When they didn’t have (Mike) Watkins in the game, their five-man was Lamar Stevens,” Groce continued. “It was like playing Kipper Nichols at the 5. That affected a little bit of the distribution of minutes, but in terms of the guys who played, part of that was we had come off Tuesday night and then practiced really well with those rotations and lineups.

“I thought those guys had earned it and deserved it. We’ll take a look at the film and see where we go from here.”

How deep the rotation goes isn’t something the players said they keep tabs on. Hill said he’s more focused on the score throughout the game. Te’Jon Lucas said his focus is more on himself and making sure he does his job.

Longer stretches with the same five on the court, though, hasn’t hurt.

“When you’re on the court, you get a connection with the people on the court,” Lucas said. “We all just try to come together as a team and play hard on both ends of the floor, whoever’s out there.”

“The guys who dress, all 15, they just have to be ready to play because you never know what can happen each and every game,” Hill added. “There could be some games where people get in foul trouble and you’re expected to go out and perform your very best.”