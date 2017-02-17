UI MBB preview: at Iowa

Video: Illini Preview: 'Took advantage of it to get better' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois freshman guard Te'Jon Lucas discusses how the Illini used their "bye" week to improve and his ability to get to the rim, while senior guard Malcolm Hill touches on defending Iowa's Peter Jok and what sparked the Illinois offense last week.

Beat writer Scott Richey takes a closer look at Saturday's showdown between Illinois and Iowa:

Illinois at Iowa: 1 p.m. Saturday



Lineups

Illinois (14-12, 4-9 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Last Game (vs. Penn State)

G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 4.5 33 min, 11 pts, 7 asst, 4 reb

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.2 22 min, 12 pts, 2 stl

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 16.8 33 min, 14 pts, 1 asst, 1 reb

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 8.4 14 min, 6 pts, 2 reb

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.2 26 min, 6 pts, 3 reb

Off the bench

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 8.1 23 min, 7 pts, 3 asst, 4 reb

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.1 27 min, 8 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl

F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 5.5 22 min, 6 pts, 1 reb

FYI: Lucas is averaging 5.8 points, 4.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game since entering the starting lineup six games ago in Illinois’ home win against Iowa.



Iowa (14-12, 6-7 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Last Game (at Michigan State)

G Jordan Bohannon Fr. 6-0 9.2 18 min, 0 pts, 1 asst, 3 reb

G Isaiah Moss R-Fr. 6-5 7.0 16 min, 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl

G Peter Jok Sr. 6-6 20.6 32 min, 13 pts, 8 asst, 5 reb

F Ahmad Wagner So. 6-7 5.2 23 min, 7 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl

F Tyler Cook Fr. 6-9 11.6 24 min, 13 pts, 3 reb, 1 blk

Off the bench

F Nicholas Baer R-So. 6-7 6.6 22 min, 9 pts, 1 asst, 4 reb

F Dom Uhl Jr. 6-9 4.6 10 min, 4 pts, 3 asst, 1 reb

F Cordell Pemsl Fr. 6-8 9.1 17 min, 10 pts, 7 reb, 1 stl

FYI: Jok missing two games with a back injury and just average shooting since his return (31.6 percent) hasn’t knocked him from his spot as the Big Ten scoring leader. Going 26 of 28 from the free-throw line in the last three games has helped.



Details

Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,400), Iowa City, Iowa.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 84-71.

Last meeting: Illinois won 76-64 on Jan. 25 in Champaign behind a game-high 17 points from redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke.

FYI: Iowa is 12-3 at home this season. Just one of those losses — an 84-76 defeat against Maryland — has come in the new year. The Hawkeyes also lost to Seton Hall and Nebraska-Omaha at Carver-Hawkeye in the first month of the season. Illinois has just one true road win in six tries this season, beating Northwestern 68-61 on Feb. 7.



Scott Richey’s storylines

SOLE FOCUS

Illinois’ first Big Ten “bye” week came in the second week of the season, with six days between a 75-70 win at home against Ohio State on Jan. 1 and the 96-80 loss at then-No. 25 Indiana on Jan. 7. Playing just Iowa this week with no mid-week game came at a good time, with five regular-season games and the Big Ten tournament remaining on the schedule. “It definitely helped us to focus on areas we made mistakes on,” freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas said about the week of practice. “Defense. Energy. We haven’t been playing 40 minutes lately. We looked at the film from the last Iowa game to prepare. We worked on the things we didn’t do well such as blocking out. We gave them (16) offensive rebounds. Getting back in transition. We were just correcting things we didn’t do well in the first game even though we won.”



STOPPING JOK

Malcolm Hill drew one of his tougher defensive assignments of the season in Illinois’ first game against Iowa having to try and slow down Hawkeyes guard Peter Jok. With an assist from Kipper Nichols, who took over when Hill was out of the game, the Illini duo was able to hold an ailing Jok (he went on to miss the next two games with a back injury) to 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting. “He’s one of the best scorers in the conference and the country,” Hill said. “You’re not going to stop him from getting his shot up. It’s just making sure you contest each and every one of them. Make it as difficult as possible.”



IT’S YOU AGAIN

The 18-game Big Ten schedule means five home-and-home matchups each season. Illinois and Iowa have had a diametrically different experience when it comes to rematches this season. For the Illini, the rematch has either been another loss (Maryland and Penn State) or a loss after a win (beating Michigan at home only to fall to the Wolverines on the road). The Hawkeyes are undefeated this season in rematches. Iowa followed a loss at Purdue with a home win against the Boilermakers, did the same against Nebraska and swept Rutgers this season.



Prediction: Iowa 74, Illinois 69

The Illini finally have a road win under their belt, having tried to play spoiler at Northwestern 11 days ago, which the Wildcats responded to by winning at Wisconsin. So “can’t win on the road” can’t be held against Illinois anymore. The odds, though, are still not in the Illini’s favor. Not with Jok getting healthier and making a living at the free-throw line while he does. And not with little success at Carver-Hawkeye other than Jon Ekey’s game-winning three-pointer over Aaron White three years ago. (N-G prediction record: 19-7)