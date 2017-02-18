Commitment to 'be the better team' pays off in another road win

Other Related Content Illini grades vs. Iowa: Hill carries the team

IOWA CITY, IOWA — Road games for Illinois this season have been more about trying to avoid a blowout loss than trying to close out a close win.

The Illini opened their Big Ten road slate with three routs against and two more losses that were nearly that. A win at Northwestern on Feb. 7 snapped the streak.

Beating Iowa 70-66 on Saturday in front of a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd of 15,400 made it two road wins in a row.

“I thought the biggest thing for our guys this past week during the bye week was re-establishing who we are, what it means to be tough and together, and what it means to give Illinois effort,” Illini coach John Groce said. “I thought our mental and physical toughness were really good (Saturday). I was on the seniors about that a lot this past week, and they really responded and spearheaded the effort.”

Illinois’ second straight road win wasn’t without a little late drama, either. A Malcolm Hill layup gave the Illini a four-point lead with 3 minutes, 31 seconds to play. Less than a minute later, Iowa had turned a Jordan Bohannon three-pointer and Brady Ellingson jumper into a one-point lead.

But Illinois answered, making shots and getting stops. Simple in concept but more difficult in execution for the Illini (15-12, 5-9 Big Ten) in their inconsistent, up-and-down season.

“We were playing well together,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. He was part of a lineup, including Hill, Jalen Coleman-Lands, Te’Jon Lucas and Maverick Morgan that played the final five minutes to close out the win.

“I thought we got in a really good rhythm,” Finke continued. “Iowa went on a couple good runs — they’re going to, they’re a really good team — but I thought together as a team we all stayed focused and didn’t worry about it and didn’t let the crowd get to us. We said we were going to be more composed and be the better team, and I think that’s what we showed. It was fun out there. It was a lot of fun.”

Fun has been few and far between for Illinois since the start of Big Ten play with a pair of three-game losing streaks and no back-to-back wins.

That his team fought to close out the Hawkeyes — in a season marred by missed opportunities, stretches of poor play and more losses than wins in the Big Ten — is what stood out to Groce.

“We’re fighting,” Groce said. “Those guys hear it. They know. I think it fires them up a little bit. We’ve got some guys who are fighters in our locker room, guys who’ve been through a lot in our locker room. They showed (Saturday). … They just didn’t flinch.

“They showed great resiliency and great fight and played with that fight we expect from someone that puts on that jersey. I thought that was the most important thing we did (Saturday).”

But that was Saturday. Illinois’ focus now turns toward Tuesday’s home game against Northwestern, the first of four remaining regular-season games in a season the Illini aren’t abandoning just yet.

“People are counting us out,” Lucas said, “but we still believe in our team and the staff and feel we can still make a run.”

What happened

Even with a 6-minute scoring drought in the first half, the Illinois offense was efficient and balanced with four players in double figures, and given the rare opportunity leading late to close out a road win, the Illini did just in a 70-66 victory at Iowa.

What it means

Illinois’ win only means as much as what the Illini are able to do next. Beat Northwestern on Tuesday for their first consecutive regular-season Big Ten wins in two years? That might actually mean some end-of-the-year momentum. Lose Tuesday and the “inconsistent” narrative continues.

What’s next

The Illini (15-12, 5-9 Big Ten) have already beaten Northwestern this season, taking the Wildcats (20-7, 9-5) down in Evanston. But that was without Scottie Lindsey. Northwestern’s leading scorer returned Saturday in the Wildcats’ home win against Rutgers.