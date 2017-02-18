Illini grades vs. Iowa: Hill carries the team

Player of the game

Illinois’ Malcolm Hill

The 6-foot-6 senior guard’s 21 points marked his 21st straight game in double figures as he continues in his yearlong journey as the Illini’s most consistent option on the offensive end. Eight rebounds and four assists more didn’t hurt in the win against the Hawkeyes.



Backcourt

Iowa: C

Illinois: B-

Three guards in double figures buoyed the Illini in their win, with Te’Jon Lucas and Jalen Coleman-Lands chipping in a dozen points apiece. Ten turnovers — of the 17 for the game — from the Illinois backcourt tried to sink the Illini’s chances.



Frontcourt

Iowa: B

Illinois: C

The Hawkeyes — freshman Tyler Cook in particular with his 14 points on 71 percent shooting — went after Maverick Morgan on the block. But Morgan did slow Iowa down late inside, and the Illini tied the Hawkeyes with 35 rebounds apiece.



Bench

Iowa: C-

Illinois: B+

The Illini finished the game with a 26-19 advantage in bench points, and Coleman-Lands and Finke, who also had 12 points, were responsible for that edge. Finke’s team-high five assists also helped him challenge Hill for player of the game honors.



Overall

Iowa: C+

Illinois: B-

The Illini made mistakes. Seventeen turnovers could have been a stumbling block. Iowa’s 50 percent first half shooting could have been the same. But after five straight road losses in Big Ten play, Illinois has now won twice in a row away from home. For one day, that’s enough.