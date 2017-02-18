Illini notes: Lucas the 'front porch' at both ends

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Te’Jon Lucas has two main roles for Illinois: distribute and defend. That’s what is expected of the freshman point guard.

Scoring is a bonus.

“At the end of the day, his job is to get guys involved and make our offense run smooth and be the front porch of all that,” said Illinois coach John Groce, adding he wanted Lucas to be “opportunistic” on the offensive end.

“Defensively, to be the front porch with the way he pressures the ball and how he’s started to learn to play our defense off the ball,” Groce continued, “those are two of his primary responsibilities. The scoring part I’m not as worried about other than we want any player — regardless if it’s Malcolm Hill or him — to do it in an efficient manner because that allows our offense to be better.”

Scoring is what Lucas has also given the Illini the past three games. The 6-foot Milwaukee native scored a career-high 12 points Saturday in Illinois’ 70-66 victory against Iowa. He’s averaging 11.3 points in his last three games, having hit double digits in each of them.



✰ ✰ ✰

Lucas had the efficiency Groce is looking for, going 4 of 5 from the field against the Hawkeyes. Now, he just has to match free-throw efficiency with it after making 3 of 7 at the line in Iowa City.

“In high school I used to make them,” Lucas said. “It’s different. I’ve just got to get more comfortable at the line.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Confidence in his ability to attack the rim helped Lucas against Iowa. He was 2 of 9 from the field against Penn State and 4 of 9 against Northwestern in his back-to-back 11-point games.

Lucas got to the rim against the Nittany Lions and Wildcats. Finishing was a different story, but was something he did better against Iowa.

“I’ve just got to be able to knock them in and step up to the plate and do it,” he said. “We’ve been struggling a little bit shooting sometimes, but the shooters have got to step up and make shots and I’ve got to make sure to step up and make layups. We’ve got to make sure we do our roles.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Hill’s 21-point performance against Iowa was just his fourth 20-point game in Big Ten play. The other three came in Illinois’ first three conference games. Those 21 points, however, did help the senior guard climb another spot on the Illini’s all-time career scoring list, passing Eddie Johnson.

Hill currently sits seventh all-time at an even 1,700 points. He could jump another spot as soon as Tuesday’s home game against Northwestern. Next up is former Illini guard Demetri McCamey and his 1,718 career points.



✰ ✰ ✰

Hill also led Illinois with eight rebounds, which trailed Iowa guard Peter Jok’s 10 for the game high.

Illinois gave up 10 offensive rebounds to the Hawkeyes, but tied Iowa in the rebounding battle with 35 apiece.

“I think our bigs did a great job of doing their best to box out their bigs,” Hill said. “That kind of gives the guards an opening to grab the rebounds. They just did a lot of stuff that wouldn’t show on the stat sheet. That’s how I got a lot of my rebounds.”

Illinois center Maverick Morgan added seven rebounds for the Illini, while sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands had six rebounds to go with his 12 points.



✰ ✰ ✰

Michael Finke’s 12 points marked his fifth double-digit scoring game in Big Ten play and second against Iowa this season. That just reinforces one thing: The Illinois forward isn’t cutting his hair.

With his parents tweeting out their desire for him to get a haircut, Finke ran a poll on Twitter. Even after 62 percent of respondents voted “cut it,” the Champaign native and Centennial grad plans on maintaining his flow.

“The hair’s definitely staying,” Finke said. “Sorry, parents.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Hill is in the “cut it” camp when it comes to Finke’s hair.

“He needs to cut it — 100 percent,” Hill said. “I don’t know why he has it. I don’t know why he grew it out to start with, but he’s been playing well, so whatever floats his boat and whatever keeps his mojo going.”

Finke said he would be ignoring Hill’s advice to cut it.

“We’re not going to listen to Malcolm,” he said. “He’s the last person I’ll listen to. Fashion advice? You’re not going to Malcolm for that at all.”



✰ ✰ ✰

From a basketball standpoint, Finke was more effective inside the three-point line against Iowa than he was behind it — his typical strength. The redshirt sophomore was 5 of 8 from the field for 12 points and made just 1 of 4 three-pointers.

“I was getting it inside before I even got a three,” Finke said. “I just took what was there for me.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Mark Smith’s recruitment continues to roll along at a fever pitch. The Edwardsville senior guard — perhaps the top remaining 2017 recruiting target for Illinois — picked up scholarship offers from Texas and Ohio State in the last few days. Smith also has high-major offers from Nebraska, Utah, California, Butler, Indiana, Boston College, Missouri and Northwestern.

The 6-4 point guard had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in Edwardsville’s 76-61 win against Alton on Friday. The Tigers moved to 24-1 with their 20th straight win.



✰ ✰ ✰

The three healthy Illinois signees in the 2017 class all fared just as well at the end of the week.

Jeremiah Tilmon put up 20 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a 90-53 East St. Louis victory against O’Fallon on Friday.

Javon Pickett posted another 30-point game with 34 points and seven rebounds as Belleville East topped Granite City 91-50 on Friday.

Trent Frazier guided Wellington (Fla.) to the Sweet 16 of the Class 9A FHSAA Boys’ State Basketball Championship on Thursday with 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists. The Wolverines play Lake Worth (Fla.) on Tuesday for a spot in the regional finals.



Scott Richey