LIVE! Iowa

Illinois at Iowa — 1 p.m., BTN

Malcolm Hill said the Illini used their bye week to get "sharp" more than anything else. At both ends of the floor.

"We took time to look over some game tape, get better, correct our areas and rest most importantly since it’s been a long season," the 6-foot-6 senior guard said. "It’s been good for us to get our bodies back right. Just making sure we’re sharp on all our plays and making sure we know our defensive principles and executing on the offensive and defensive end. Just make sure we know what we’re doing."

Illinois going with orange alternates today at Iowa. #Illini pic.twitter.com/FF2Due0w3O — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 18, 2017

That will be important in the rematch with Iowa. The Hawkeyes have won three times this season (in three tries) in the back end of home-and-home Big Ten season series.

"It’s hard to beat a team two times in the Big Ten, and they’re a really good team, Hill said. "Even though we beat them the first time, it doesn’t mean anything. They’re more than capable of just coming out with a sharp edge."

****

Good almost afternoon and welcome back to another LIVE! Report on the road. Illinois (14-12, 4-9 Big Ten) is about 90 minutes from tipping off against Iowa (14-12, 6-7) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Beat writer Scott Richey — that's me — is in Iowa City to provide all your on location Illini hoops coverage in a rematch between the rival(?) schools.

Maybe rivalry is too strong a word for Illinois vs. Iowa, but there's at least not a ton of love lost between the two fan bases. The Illini have won two straight against the Hawkeyes, including the Big Ten tournament last March and last month's 12-point victory in Champaign. That win, of course, came against an Iowa team playing an ailing Peter Jok. Honestly, he probably shouldn't have been on the court given the fact he'd clench at his injured back at almost every break in the action. Jok's healthy — or at least healthier — so we'll see how that matchup plays out today.

Anyway, maybe rivalry is too strong a word for any Illinois opponent this season other than maybe Northwestern. That won't go away. But another down season has stripped almost all the enthusiasm about this team. Yes, there are some Illini fans out there still with 100 percent belief in the orange and blue, but they're in the minority.

So let's just put this out there. The NCAA tournament is out of the picture for Illinois save for a Big Ten tournament championship. That would only come — most likely — after five wins in five days in Washington, D.C. Illinois could avoid a Wednesday start at the Big Ten tournament, but that would require a few more wins (and some help from other teams) in the last two-plus weeks of the regular season. Given the fact Illinois hasn't won consecutive regular season Big Ten games in two years, that could be a challenge.

Hear from @ColemanJalen as the #Illini prepare to face the Hawkeyes in Iowa City. https://t.co/NiLZM0us6H — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 17, 2017

Just like today's game against the Hawkeyes. With tipoff coming at 1 p.m., check out the Illinois hoops coverage from this week to get your ready for today's matchup:

Rotation seems steady out of break

CHAMPAIGN — Strength in numbers.

That’s become a popular phrase for Illinois basketball coach John Groce the past four months. The Illini entered this season with 11 players who had made at least one start in the past three seasons.

Some of that was by circumstance, and the reason Groce clung to the idea of strength in numbers.

Illinois (14-12, 4-9 Big Ten), which returns to the court at 1 p.m. today at Iowa (14-12, 6-7) after a week off, experienced the opposite in the 2015-16 season with a multitude of injuries. To a degree, the Illini had some of the same experiences the season before, too.

Strength in numbers in the 2016-17 season meant a rotation that, at times, went 11 deep. Some games saw 10 players all play at least 10 minutes.

But Groce has drifted away from that in the Illini’s last two games.

To continue reading, click here.

Then check these out:

VIDEO: Hear from guards Te'Jon Lucas and Malcolm Hill before Illinois faces Iowa on Saturday. https://t.co/Gi707lC3iT | #Illini pic.twitter.com/B0OmqqmYgL — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 17, 2017

— Beat writer's pick: Iowa 74, Illinois 69

— (VIDEO) Illini Prevew: 'Took advantage of it to get better'

— Illinois basketball chat

#Illini have won last 2 vs. Hawkeyes. Head to Iowa City on Saturday (1 pm on BTN). #TBT pic.twitter.com/giLDu6Kwk3 — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 17, 2017

Tate: Trust Whitman to make another tough, smart decision

“No duty I perform is more critical than decisions pertaining to head coaches.”

— Josh Whitman

You’re likely to be wrong if you try to outguess the Illinois athletic director.

Whitman’s first strike brought down the roof, enticing longtime NFL coach Lovie Smith back into the college game. More recently, with the UI volleyball clan expecting Whitman would attract a seated head coach, and perhaps a woman, he instead tabbed a Nebraska assistant, Chris Tamas.

Fool me once ... fool me twice ... maybe it’s best not to try to predict his next move.

But the most popular game in Illini country these days is projecting how Whitman will handle the bubbling men’s basketball situation.

And the outcome will be clear in little more than three weeks as, barring a dramatic turnaround, Illinois will be eliminated from the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament in Washington, D.C., ahead of Selection Sunday on March 12.

To continue reading, click here.

Then make sure to keep checking out IlliniHQ.com for more LIVE! Report updates before, during and after the game and plenty more coverage from Iowa City.