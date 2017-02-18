Tate: Fans must savor rare Iowa win for Illini

They say the ’80s belonged to the Illini.

Well, our western neighbor would question that.

Lou Henson’s basketball teams were repeatedly waylaid, winning once (in double OT) in 10 trips to Iowa City in that otherwise triumphant decade.

It’s always hard there. Iowans grow up rejecting Illinois. Like babies born in Philadelphia, they’re instilled with a mindset before leaving the cradle.

Iowans especially hated Chief Illiniwek. They threatened to boycott the longtime Illini mascot.

And, well ... let’s not bring up Bruce Pearl.

Nick Anderson, Kenny Battle and Kendall Gill never celebrated in Hawkeyeland. Crack UI guard Derek Harper never won there. Neither did Ken Norman, Nick Weatherspoon or Marcus Liberty.

For me, it all started in 1952 when crack juniors from the UI’s Final Four team added Johnny Kerr, went 12-2 in the Big Ten but missed the NCAA tournament because they lost at Iowa.

Worse yet, that Iowa team was led by Rockford’s McKinley Davis, forerunner to a strong nucleus of Illinoisans crossing the border. Harry Combes’ UI team had the same misfortune in 1953. Those two Illini squads won 26 of 32 conference games and watched Iowa play in the postseason.

Two different worlds

That’s what makes Saturday’s 70-66 win at Iowa so precious. Victories there are so infrequent.

Actually, as a team, Iowa hasn’t always been a tall mountain to climb. They’re usually a free-wheeling group that treats defense as an afterthought. Illinois upset the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten tournament last March and won in Champaign last month.

Through the years, Illinois has triumphed in 63 of 80 (nearly 80 percent) away from Iowa City ... but Saturday’s win was just the 22nd out of 76 tries over there.

On the national scale, this one isn’t really a huge deal ... other than giving Illini coach John Groce some breathing room, and accolades for holding the team together.

After all, the old rivals entered with 14-12 records and a trail of disappointments.

The first half was awful as the two committed 21 turnovers, attacking in fits and spurts. Illinois had nine miscues and 18 points with 17 minutes gone. Iowa led 29-25 with the lowest first-half output of the season.



Finding a groove

Then it got interesting. Iowa nursed a 36-29 lead before Michael Finke broke free for a pair of layups.

That got the ball rolling as Malcolm Hill persevered in a hard-driving, 21-point performance. Te’Jon Lucas took another huge step toward maturity. And Jalen Coleman-Lands kept firing despite an 0-of-5 start that would discourage most shooters.

Iowa hit a mid-half spell of nearly seven minutes without a field goal, and the teams waded into the final four minutes of a tug-of-war.

As often happens on the road, the visitors were far behind in free throws. However, Iowa deadeye Jordan Bohannon missed two charities with Illinois leading 62-61 at 2:14, and had a layup blocked from behind by Lucas ahead of a Coleman-Lands trey.

That made it 65-61, and Iowa kept missing while Illinois closed it out, shooting 55 percent in the second half.



Credit the senior

Groce seemed to recognize discontent outside the program when he commented: “No matter what anyone says, we’re still fighting. We overcame our mistakes ... our missed free throws (7 of 14), the 17 turnovers, the airballs and the calls that didn’t go our way.”

Groce said he was “tough on Hill during the week,” and credited the senior with one of his best all-around games “with his playmaking, offense, defense and rebounding.”

As in the win at home, Hill helped to hold Big Ten leading scorer Peter Jok under his 21-point average. Jok tallied 16, three of them on a last-second arc-shot.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.