Abrams nearing another 'last' in college career

CHAMPAIGN — The fact just two games remain this season at State Farm Center hasn’t escaped Tracy Abrams’ notice.

Legacy and various “lasts” in a final season mean something different when you’re six years into a college basketball career.

“Man, I was just thinking about that,” Abrams said before Monday’s practice in advance of Tuesday’s game against Northwestern. The Illini’s home finale is March 1 against Michigan State.

“I was committed here since I was a sophomore in high school, and I’ve been here six years already,” Abrams continued. “That’s (darn) near almost 10 years in my eyes.”

“It’s definitely going to be emotional for me,” Abrams added. “I’m just trying to take it all in right now.”

Abrams’ path to these final home games is as documented as it is varied.

He committed to Bruce Weber and then earned team MVP honors as a freshman in what turned out to be Weber’s final season.

Then he spent two seasons playing for John Groce, followed by two season-ending injuries and now his final games in orange and blue as a 25-year-old on the verge of earning his second master’s and third degree overall.

Abrams’ role hasn’t changed in his final season. Groce still wants him to take care of the ball, take and make open shots, defend and provide the Illini with a tough, vocal leader.

How Abrams does all the above has changed. He’s played more off the ball as the season has progressed and freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas has emerged. And Abrams is playing about 10 fewer minutes per game in Illinois’ last seven tilts with spot starts alongside Lucas.

“It’s more than just about that,” Abrams said about his change in playing time. “I also want to win, too. ... For me, it’s doing whatever I’ve got to do to help the team and let them help me. In life, you go through stuff, so you’ve just got to have the right mindset about situations. I’m going to do everything I can to help guys play well.”

Abrams’ teammates haven’t seen his approach change at all as his minutes and production have.

“He’s been through a lot his years here, going through the injuries,” senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “He wants to end his last year on a positive note and wants to give everything he has to the organization. That’s what I’ve seen all four years of me being here. He’s just willing to give it his all these last few games we have.”

Abrams knocked down a key three-pointer early in the second half of Saturday’s game at Iowa and came up with two loose balls — sacrificing his body for both — to help secure the Illini’s win.

“Our guys feed off of that,” Groce said. “They feed off of him. I thought the energy that he played with in practice leading up to the game and the energy he had during the game — and I’m confident he’ll have again — is a big deal for our team. He knows that, and he’s really embracing that right now.”

That is something his teammates respect about Abrams.

“Vocally, he’s one of the leaders for our team,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said, “and you know he’s going to bring it in practice and in the games and give it all he has.”

And that’s what Abrams wants his legacy at Illinois to be.

“I want to take advantage of all those moments and be remembered for, ‘He went really hard when he was out there,’” Abrams said. “If that’s the type of stuff I need to do, I’m going to definitely do it.”