Ballot Breakdown: Drake women finally getting noticed
A look at how Illinois basketball beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
Richey's Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Villanova 2
3. Kansas 3
4. Arizona 4
5. UCLA 5
6. Oregon 7
7. North Carolina 8
8. Louisville 9
9. Kentucky 10
10. Baylor 6
11. Duke 15
12. Cincinnati 12
13. Purdue 16
14. SMU 18
15. West Virginia 13
16. Florida State 11
17. Virginia 14
18. Saint Mary’s 19
19. Florida 21
20. Wisconsin 17
21. Creighton 22
22. Butler 24
23. Maryland 25
24. VCU —
25. Notre Dame —
Associated Press Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Villanova 2
3. Kansas 3
4. Arizona 5
5. UCLA 6
6. Oregon 7
7. Louisville 8
8. North Carolina 10
9. Baylor 4
10. Duke 12
11. Kentucky 13
12. West Virginia 9
13. Florida 15
14. Purdue 16
15. Cincinnati 18
16. Wisconsin 11
17. SMU 19
18. Virginia 14
19. Florida State 17
20. Saint Mary’s 22
21. Notre Dame 25
22. Butler 24
23. Creighton 20
24. Maryland 23
25. Wichita State —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
It was just 10 days ago when Baylor was announced as one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA’s bracket preview. The Bears won that day, beating TCU by 18 in Waco. They’ve lost twice since, falling by six at Texas Tech on Feb. 13 and then dropping another home game — albeit to Big 12 leader Kansas. That’s four losses for Scott Drew’s squad in six games, with a trip to Iowa State still on the schedule and a home date with West Virginia. The Bears have already begun to and could continue to play themselves out of a No. 1 seed. They’ve already played themselves out of the top five and to the 10 spot on our weekly ballot.
Richey's Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Maryland 2
3. Mississippi State 4
4. Baylor 5
5. Notre Dame 7
6. South Carolina 3
7. Stanford 9
8. Texas 8
9. Florida State 6
10. Oregon State 11
11. Duke 12
12. Washington 10
13. Ohio State 13
14. Louisville 14
15. Oklahoma 16
16. UCLA 18
17. North Carolina State 15
18. DePaul 17
19. Miami 19
20. Drake 24
21. Creighton 25
22. Temple —
23. Michigan 20
24. Kansas State 22
25. Syracuse 23
Associated Press Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Maryland 2
3. Mississippi State 3
4. Baylor 4
5. Notre Dame 7
6. Texas 8
7. South Carolina 6
8. Florida State 4
8. Stanford 10
10. Oregon State 11
11. Washington 9
12. Ohio State 12
13. Duke 13
14. Louisville 14
15. UCLA 18
16. Oklahoma 19
17. Miami 16
18. North Carolina State 15
19. DePaul 17
20. Syracuse 21
21. Drake 25
22. Kentucky —
23. Temple —
24. Missouri —
25. Michigan 20
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Honestly, it wasn’t a great week to be a Top 25 last week. Six ranked teams lost at least one game. Five more lost two. So, yeah, there was going to be some movement not only on our ballot — where there’s more — but also in the official poll. After Drake made its first appearance in the Top 25 since 2001 last week, the Bulldogs — owners of 16 straight wins — were joined by three new teams this week, as Kentucky, Temple and Missouri turned wins in a key week into spots among the ranked. Only the Owls from that group were featured on our ballot, as a push to get Creighton ranked fell short again.
