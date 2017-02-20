Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot Breakdown: Drake women finally getting noticed
Mon, 02/20/2017 - 9:35pm | Scott Richey

A look at how Illinois basketball beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Gonzaga    1
2. Villanova    2
3. Kansas    3
4. Arizona    4
5. UCLA    5
6. Oregon    7
7. North Carolina    8
8. Louisville    9
9. Kentucky    10
10. Baylor    6
11. Duke    15
12. Cincinnati    12
13. Purdue    16
14. SMU    18
15. West Virginia    13
16. Florida State    11
17. Virginia    14
18. Saint Mary’s    19
19. Florida    21
20. Wisconsin    17
21. Creighton    22
22. Butler    24
23. Maryland    25
24. VCU    —
25. Notre Dame    —

Associated Press Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Gonzaga    1
2. Villanova    2
3. Kansas    3
4. Arizona    5
5. UCLA    6
6. Oregon    7
7. Louisville    8
8. North Carolina    10
9. Baylor    4
10. Duke    12
11. Kentucky    13
12. West Virginia    9
13. Florida    15
14. Purdue    16
15. Cincinnati    18
16. Wisconsin    11
17. SMU    19
18. Virginia    14
19. Florida State    17
20. Saint Mary’s    22
21. Notre Dame    25
22. Butler    24
23. Creighton    20
24. Maryland    23
25. Wichita State    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
It was just 10 days ago when Baylor was announced as one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA’s bracket preview. The Bears won that day, beating TCU by 18 in Waco. They’ve lost twice since, falling by six at Texas Tech on Feb. 13 and then dropping another home game — albeit to Big 12 leader Kansas. That’s four losses for Scott Drew’s squad in six games, with a trip to Iowa State still on the schedule and a home date with West Virginia. The Bears have already begun to and could continue to play themselves out of a No. 1 seed. They’ve already played themselves out of the top five and to the 10 spot on our weekly ballot.

 

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Maryland    2
3. Mississippi State    4
4. Baylor    5
5. Notre Dame    7
6. South Carolina    3
7. Stanford    9
8. Texas    8
9. Florida State    6
10. Oregon State    11
11. Duke    12
12. Washington    10
13. Ohio State    13
14. Louisville    14
15. Oklahoma    16
16. UCLA    18
17. North Carolina State    15
18. DePaul    17
19. Miami    19
20. Drake    24
21. Creighton    25
22. Temple    —
23. Michigan     20
24. Kansas State    22
25. Syracuse    23

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Maryland    2
3. Mississippi State    3
4. Baylor    4
5. Notre Dame    7
6. Texas    8
7. South Carolina    6
8. Florida State    4
8. Stanford    10
10. Oregon State    11
11. Washington    9
12. Ohio State    12
13. Duke    13
14. Louisville    14
15. UCLA    18
16. Oklahoma    19
17. Miami    16
18. North Carolina State    15
19. DePaul    17
20. Syracuse    21
21. Drake    25
22. Kentucky    —
23. Temple    —
24. Missouri    —
25. Michigan    20

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Honestly, it wasn’t a great week to be a Top 25 last week. Six ranked teams lost at least one game. Five more lost two. So, yeah, there was going to be some movement not only on our ballot — where there’s more — but also in the official poll. After Drake made its first appearance in the Top 25 since 2001 last week, the Bulldogs — owners of 16 straight wins — were joined by three new teams this week, as Kentucky, Temple and Missouri turned wins in a key week into spots among the ranked. Only the Owls from that group were featured on our ballot, as a push to get Creighton ranked fell short again.

