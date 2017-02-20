Ballot Breakdown: Drake women finally getting noticed

Other Related Content Tate: Illini hoops has unique coach quandary

A look at how Illinois basketball beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Villanova 2

3. Kansas 3

4. Arizona 4

5. UCLA 5

6. Oregon 7

7. North Carolina 8

8. Louisville 9

9. Kentucky 10

10. Baylor 6

11. Duke 15

12. Cincinnati 12

13. Purdue 16

14. SMU 18

15. West Virginia 13

16. Florida State 11

17. Virginia 14

18. Saint Mary’s 19

19. Florida 21

20. Wisconsin 17

21. Creighton 22

22. Butler 24

23. Maryland 25

24. VCU —

25. Notre Dame —

Associated Press Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Villanova 2

3. Kansas 3

4. Arizona 5

5. UCLA 6

6. Oregon 7

7. Louisville 8

8. North Carolina 10

9. Baylor 4

10. Duke 12

11. Kentucky 13

12. West Virginia 9

13. Florida 15

14. Purdue 16

15. Cincinnati 18

16. Wisconsin 11

17. SMU 19

18. Virginia 14

19. Florida State 17

20. Saint Mary’s 22

21. Notre Dame 25

22. Butler 24

23. Creighton 20

24. Maryland 23

25. Wichita State —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

It was just 10 days ago when Baylor was announced as one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA’s bracket preview. The Bears won that day, beating TCU by 18 in Waco. They’ve lost twice since, falling by six at Texas Tech on Feb. 13 and then dropping another home game — albeit to Big 12 leader Kansas. That’s four losses for Scott Drew’s squad in six games, with a trip to Iowa State still on the schedule and a home date with West Virginia. The Bears have already begun to and could continue to play themselves out of a No. 1 seed. They’ve already played themselves out of the top five and to the 10 spot on our weekly ballot.

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Maryland 2

3. Mississippi State 4

4. Baylor 5

5. Notre Dame 7

6. South Carolina 3

7. Stanford 9

8. Texas 8

9. Florida State 6

10. Oregon State 11

11. Duke 12

12. Washington 10

13. Ohio State 13

14. Louisville 14

15. Oklahoma 16

16. UCLA 18

17. North Carolina State 15

18. DePaul 17

19. Miami 19

20. Drake 24

21. Creighton 25

22. Temple —

23. Michigan 20

24. Kansas State 22

25. Syracuse 23

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Maryland 2

3. Mississippi State 3

4. Baylor 4

5. Notre Dame 7

6. Texas 8

7. South Carolina 6

8. Florida State 4

8. Stanford 10

10. Oregon State 11

11. Washington 9

12. Ohio State 12

13. Duke 13

14. Louisville 14

15. UCLA 18

16. Oklahoma 19

17. Miami 16

18. North Carolina State 15

19. DePaul 17

20. Syracuse 21

21. Drake 25

22. Kentucky —

23. Temple —

24. Missouri —

25. Michigan 20

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Honestly, it wasn’t a great week to be a Top 25 last week. Six ranked teams lost at least one game. Five more lost two. So, yeah, there was going to be some movement not only on our ballot — where there’s more — but also in the official poll. After Drake made its first appearance in the Top 25 since 2001 last week, the Bulldogs — owners of 16 straight wins — were joined by three new teams this week, as Kentucky, Temple and Missouri turned wins in a key week into spots among the ranked. Only the Owls from that group were featured on our ballot, as a push to get Creighton ranked fell short again.