Tate: Illini hoops has unique coach quandary

Video: Illini Preview: 'It all starts with hustle plays' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce discusses the challenge Northwestern will present on Tuesday night at State Farm Center, while Malcolm Hill differentiates between hustle and skill plays from the Illini's win at Iowa before also tackling the wildcats. Te'Jon Lucas touches on the fight Illinois still has and his banged up hand before closes it out sharing his thoughts on how he's played of late.

In the last 11 years — directly after the magical 37-2 run by Illinois — squads from Indiana and Ohio State have won or shared seven Big Ten basketball championships. Seven of 11.

That’s why it feels strange to see conference standings today with IU and OSU in the same five-win category as Illinois ... and with only Rutgers (2-13) below them. Imagine an IU-OSU clash so early in the Big Ten tournament, starting March 8 in Washington, D.C.

And if these developments raise eyebrows hereabouts, imagine what it does for all those head coaches harboring desires for the lucrative Hoosier and Buckeye jobs.

This isn’t to say that Tom Crean or Thad Matta will be removed. But there’s talk.



About those two jobs

IU fans — easily the most unruly in the conference — are up in arms. They don’t want to hear about injury setbacks or last year’s 15-3 success.

They want Crean to explain how he missed on the state’s four top-30 prospects, how they could have fallen 37 points behind Michigan, and how they could drop six of the last seven.

Matta’s problem seems to be his physical disability stemming from a botched back surgery a decade ago. Clearly wearing on him is the brace required for his “drop step” right foot and connected pain. He can’t remove his own shoe. He requires a special elevated chair to watch practice, and seems to be tiring as he limps through his fast-paced job.

If you’re Archie Miller at Dayton (21-5), would you jump to North Carolina State if you thought Matta might be stepping down in the near future? Face it, OSU is a plum job overflowing with resources and a mesmerizing attraction for recruits.



Different situation in C-U

So, guess what? John Groce isn’t alone in the speculation department. This kind of scuttlebutt circulates everywhere.

The public push to unseat the Illini coach, which is strong but not always rational, is met by two square-jawed forces:

(1) Josh Whitman won’t be cowed by the inevitable backlash if he feels retention is appropriate. Multimillion-dollar expenses play into this. Furthermore, Whitman may not be satisfied with willing replacements, or he may simply conclude that Groce deserves another year with a revamped team of quality recruits.

(2) Groce is remarkably grounded and, when he says Illini players “are not caught up in any of this,” neither is he. The fifth-year coach remains focused, energized and optimistic, insisting on “one day at a time, one game at a time.”

Which raises the tree-falling question: If noise is erupting around him, and neither he nor Whitman hear it, does it make a sound?



Not changing his approach

Ask Groce about the possibility of this 15-12 team participating in the NIT — the State Farm Center is available — and it’s the same repeated answer.

“We talked in the preseason about what we wanted to accomplish long term, and then we stashed it away,” he said Monday.

“People certainly have a tendency to predict the future,” he said. Then citing a book on the “precious present,” Groce compared it to walking a ladder where, if you skip a rung, you’re likely to slip.

In other words, one step at a time.



Element of surprise

On the sideline or in public, Groce comes off as incredibly focused. He knows there are bombs being launched around him, but he doesn’t listen and wouldn’t be distracted if he did.

He’s too busy with an 18-game Big Ten season, the incessant recruiting demands and the family at home ... too focused to permit the disrupting influence of the social media and some dissenters who, in presenting their case, reveal their own shortcomings.

Personally, I’m surrounded, in fact suffocated, by associates and friends who believe he will be removed after the Big Ten tournament. Forced to respond, I warily gave ouster a 75 percent chance.

Whitman is a wild card in this, and if the decision hasn’t already been made, showdowns like Tuesday’s second game with Northwestern may yet impact his thinking. There is value in displaying grit when all appears lost.

So here we are in February and, regardless of how it turns out, there isn’t likely to be a bigger local sports story in 2017. We love a mystery.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.