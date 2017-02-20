UI MBB preview: vs. Northwestern

Video: Illini Preview: 'It all starts with hustle plays' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce discusses the challenge Northwestern will present on Tuesday night at State Farm Center, while Malcolm Hill differentiates between hustle and skill plays from the Illini's win at Iowa before also tackling the wildcats. Te'Jon Lucas touches on the fight Illinois still has and his banged up hand before closes it out sharing his thoughts on how he's played of late.

Northwestern at Illinois, 7 p.m. Tuesday



Lineups

Illinois (15-12, 5-9 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 4.8

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 7.9

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 16.9

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 8.1

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.0

Off the bench

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.4

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.3

F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 5.2

FYI: Hill’s name is listed in the top 15 of six different Big Ten statistical categories. He ranks highest in the conference in scoring, coming in at No. 6 behind Iowa’s Peter Jok (20.4 ppg), Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan (18.9), Nebraska’s Tai Webster (17.7), Maryland’s Melo Trimble (17.6) and Indiana’s James Blackmon Jr. (17.0).



Northwestern (20-7, 9-5 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Bryant McIntosh Jr. 6-3 13.9

G Scottie Lindsey Jr. 6-5 15.0

G Vic Law R-So. 6-7 13.2

F Sanjay Lumpkin R-Sr. 6-6 6.5

C Dererk Pardon So. 6-8 8.4

Off the bench

G Isiah Brown Fr. 6-2 7.1

F Gavin Skelly Jr. 6-8 6.4

F Nathan Taphorn Sr. 6-7 4.8

FYI: Only one team — Wisconsin — allows fewer points per game in the Big Ten than the Wildcats’ 64.7. Northwestern leads the conference in field goal defense, allowing its opponents to shoot just 39.5 percent.



Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 133-40.

Last meeting: Illinois won 68-61 on Feb. 7 in Evanston with four players in double figures, including a team-high 14 from Malcolm Hill.

FYI: Illinois is 1-1 at home against Northwestern in the John Groce era. The Illini lost in Groce’s first season after Reggie Hearn put up 20 points for the Wildcats and four of his teammates finished in double figures. Two years ago was Illinois’ turn for five double-digit scorers — led by Rayvonte Rice’s 19 points — in a 26-point victory.



Scott Richey’s storylines

SITUATIONAL AWARENESS

The Illinois game notes contain a section for the Illini’s record under Groce in essentially every possible scenario. Home or away. Leading or trailing at the half. Wearing white, orange, blue, gray or throwback uniforms. Given all that is known heading into Tuesday’s game — playing at home in February in a Big Ten game at night on BTN coming off a win in the game before — an educated guess can be made about the outcome. And given a little forced math averaging the percentages Illinois has posted in each of those individual scenarios, the Illini have a 57.4 percent chance of knocking off Northwestern attributed largely to playing at home, where they are 49-24 all-time under Groce. In a more practical sense, Illinois has lost three straight at State Farm Center and four of its last five.



WELCOME BACK

The Illini beat Northwestern by seven in Evanston — a margin that might have been different had Wildcats leading scorer Scottie Lindsey not been sidelined with mononucleosis. Lindsey made his return Saturday against Rutgers after missing four games and scored six points on 2-of-8 shooting. The 6-foot-6 guard being back in the lineup, though, changes Northwestern’s dynamic. Bryant McIntosh and Vic Law don’t have to carry all of the scoring load. And Illinois senior guard Hill wasn’t ready to declare victory before Monday’s practice. “One, they’re a really good basketball team,” Hill said. “We saw that last time we played them. Number 2, they’ve got Scottie back and he’s their leading scorer and a really, really explosive scorer, too. They have a really high-level offense with offensive players, and they’re pretty good on the defensive end as one of the nation’s best shot blocking teams.”



HE’LL BE OK

Te’Jon Lucas had his left hand heavily wrapped and iced following Saturday’s 70-66 win at Iowa. The freshman point guard was wearing a smaller wrap before Monday’s practice and said he was feeling fine after landing awkwardly on his hand late in the game against the Hawkeyes. “Nothing major there and noting we should be alarmed about, thank goodness,” Groce said. “You’ve got to manage all that stuff this time of year. None of them are feeling great. We’ve practiced close to 100 times. They’ve played in 27 games. They’ve got little nicks and knacks.”



Prediction: Illinois 67, Northwestern 63

Sometimes you just have to buck the odds. Picking the Illini to beat the Wildcats and snap their two-year streak without consecutive regular-season Big Ten wins would certainly qualify. The fact Illinois has not fared well at home of late and Northwestern just got back its leading scorer — even if he’s not at 100 percent yet — makes Tuesday’s matchup even more challenging. Will the Illini answer that challenge? We’ll see. (N-G prediction record: 19-8)