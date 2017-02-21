Coleman-Lands sprains ankle in win

CHAMPAIGN — Jalen Coleman-Lands played just two minutes off the bench Tuesday against Northwestern.

The sophomore guard then spent most of the first half in the locker room getting treatment for an ankle injury that still had him hobbling some when he rejoined the team on the bench in the second half.

That’s where Coleman-Lands stayed for the final 20 minutes as Illinois made its push toward a 66-50 victory against the Wildcats, but Illinois coach John Groce said it was just a “mild to medium” right ankle sprain.

“The fortunate thing for us is we don’t play until Sunday,” Groce said. “Hopefully we can get him back for the game. It looks optimistic that we will based on how it looked after the game and what the doctors told me. We’ll get multiple treatments in (Wednesday) and multiple treatments Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”



✰ ✰ ✰

This season has seen the slow evolution of Coleman-Lands’ overall game. He’s still a shooter.

That hasn’t changed — even if his percentages have dropped from his breakout freshman season — but Coleman-Lands has stepped up his defensive and rebounding production.

“Obviously our job is to continue to help him grow and improve and get better, but, at the end of the day, you’ve got to be who you are,” Groce said. “Right now we need him to take care of the ball, defend and take and make open shots.”

Groce wants Coleman-Lands — and all of his players — to be great. If that’s great in two or three areas instead of good or average in eight or nine, that’s fine.

That’s what Groce would prefer even.

Groce also calls Coleman-Lands’ shot-making ability a gift.

“I always tell him, ‘Don’t ever apologize for that. There’s a lot of people who would like to have your burner,’ ” Groce said. “I think he’s coming along.He needs to stay focused on what he does really, really well, allow those things to grow and continue to improve in almost an organic manner. They will because of how we work them and through experience and all that. He’s got to stay — just like everybody else does this time of year — focused on what you do really well and bring that to the table. Bring your ‘A’ stuff to the table.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Mike Thorne Jr. didn’t play Tuesday night against Northwestern.

It was the 6-foot-11 center’s fourth straight DNP and seventh in Big Ten action this season.

The sixth-year big man is averaging 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds this season — both down from his production before he suffered his season-ending knee injury last year.

“He’s got to be ready to go,” Groce said. “We’ve asked him to do that. He’s been pretty mature about it, certainly here lately. It’s not easy to do when you’re him. Obviously, he wants to play.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Thorne’s torn meniscus last season was one of several major injuries for the Illini in the past two years.

Aside from a few bumps and bruises, a little tendinitis here or there, Illinois has avoided the one thing that hit them particularly hard last season and has claimed several higher profile Big Ten players.

Indiana’s OG Anunoby went down with a knee injury in mid-January, and Michigan State guard Eron Harris went down with what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury Saturday.

“You see different things that are happening in college basketball right now, and you really feel for kids,” Groce said. “Going through what we went through the last couple years and watching a couple of our guys make comebacks from those things and how hard that is, blessing is probably the word that I should use. I thank the Lord for that. That’s really his deal.

“We’re relieved, blessed, certainly as you see throughout college basketball with injuries different teams have or different kids have. We’ve certainly — knock on wood — to this juncture been blessed.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas is one of those players dealing with a minor injury.

Lucas had his thumb taped before Monday’s practice but played Tuesday without it. Redshirt sophomore forward Leron Black is also dealing with a biceps injury.

“It’s good,” Lucas said. “A little sore, but it’s fine. I fell on the ground (at Iowa), a little bruise, but it’s fine.”



✰ ✰ ✰

A healthy — or close enough — Lucas is important for the Illini.

That includes his abilities as a distributor and his own growing offensive game.

“It’s so fun to play with him,” Illinois redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “He sees the court so well. He’ll be on one side of the court and you think he doesn’t see you and out of nowhere the ball’s just coming toward your way. To have him on the court when he’s able to pass it, but he’s also a threat to score, puts the defense in a real blender.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Finke started receiving more playing time in Illinois’ first game against Northwestern, notching 22 minutes on Feb. 7 in Evanston — his most in Big Ten play.

The Champaign native and Centennial graduate responded, averaging 10.3 points (on 57 percent shooting), 2.7 rebounds and two assists per game heading into Tuesday’s rematch with the Wildcats.

“I think I’m playing pretty well,” Finke said. “I don’t know if it’s my best basketball. I think I can always do better. There’s always things to improve on and learn from film and practice and go from there. I think I’m playing pretty well. I’ve just got to keep chugging along.

“I feel like I’m a pretty good passer, but it kind of hasn’t shown as much in the stat book at least this year. But I don’t really worry about the stats as much. I’m just going out there playing ball.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Finke’s ability to “just play” is something Groce appreciates.

“Michael’s mentally and physically tough, first of all,” Groce said. “Secondly, he kind of just plays. Fink has an ability to stay in the moment that a lot of guys don’t have to that level. I think that’s really allowed him to play some really good basketball at both ends of the floor.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Groce also weighed in on the hottest topic surrounding Illinois basketball this season — Finke’s hair.

The Illini coach is all for Finke maintaining his flow.

“I try to let him make that decision with the hair,” Groce said. “If he keeps playing like he’s been playing, he can wear the hair like he is currently.”

Groce also admitted he might be living a little vicariously through Finke.

“I wish I had the choice even to do that,” Groce said. “That’s not an option for me.

“Those guys give me a hard time because I had a mullet. I think it was Sean Miller at one point when I was at N.C. State he said, ‘You may want to cut that off and get rid of it.’ That started the short haircuts and eventually led to total removal.”