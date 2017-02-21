Illini's grade vs. Northwestern: B

Player of the Game: Illinois’ Malcolm Hill

The Illini senior guard simply did what he’s always done — contribute in every area. He hit double-digit points for the 22nd straight game with 18 and added five assists and five rebounds to his primary offensive production.



Backcourt

Northwestern: D-

Illinois: A-

Hill’s solid overall game, a couple three-pointers from Tracy Abrams and Te’Jon Lucas spearheading the offense worked for the Illini. Meanwhile, Bryant McIntosh and Scottie Lindsey combined to go 7 of 28 from the field (25 percent).



Frontcourt

Northwestern: C

Illinois: B-

The Illini dominated the boards in the second half, and it was a team effort. Maverick Morgan pulled down 10, Leron Black had eight (to go with 11 points) and Michael Finke added to the 42-30 rebounding advantage with seven of his own.



Bench

Northwestern: C

Illinois: C+

Finke and Kipper Nichols were Illinois’ second-half subs as the rotation narrowed even further with Jalen Coleman-Lands sidelined with an ankle injury. For the Wildcats, Gavin Skelly’s efficiency (3 of 4 for 11 points) stood out amidst a multitude of misses.



Overall

Northwestern: C-

Illinois: B

The better the Illini play in the final weeks of the regular season sparks at least some “Where has that been?” thinking. Tuesday’s win against Northwestern, completing the season sweep, was the mix of stingy defense and enough on offense Illinois has been searching to find.