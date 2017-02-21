LIVE! Northwestern

Good evening everybody and welcome back to one of the last remaining LIVE! reports of the season from State Farm Center. Tonight's Illinois-Northwestern game (7 p.m. tip on BTN) is the second-to-last home game for the Illini, with the home finale in eight days.

#illini vs. Northwestern



Series: ILL leads 133-40

In CU: ILL leads 67-14

Last: ILL 68, NW 61 | 2/7/17



February 21, 2017

Has the "must win" narrative been beaten to death by this point? Yes? Well, let's trot it out one more time (until the next time). Because, believe it or not, there's probably still a path to the NCAA tournament for Illinois. That path, however, is going to necessitate some serious winning in the next three weeks.

Like winning out in the regular season. Then winning a couple games — at least — in the Big Ten tournament in Washington, D.C. Even with all that, the Illini are probably on the bubble just based on their full résumé. Of course, winning the Big Ten tourney is the sure thing.

Groce: I like (Finke's) hair. I know it's a hot topic. I let him make that decision. If he keeps playing like he is playing, he can keep it. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 20, 2017

That narrow path is only possible with win after win after win. Given the fact Illinois hasn't won consecutive regular season Big Ten games in nearly two full calendar years, it seems less likely of a probably scenario.

But anything can happen, right? Winning tonight would be the first step. Illinois (15-12, 5-9 Big Ten) and Northwestern (20-7, 9-5) tip off in about 90 minutes. To get you ready, check out today's Illini hoops coverage:

Abrams nearing another 'last' in college career

CHAMPAIGN — The fact just two games remain this season at State Farm Center hasn’t escaped Tracy Abrams’ notice.

Legacy and various “lasts” in a final season mean something different when you’re six years into a college basketball career.

“Man, I was just thinking about that,” Abrams said before Monday’s practice in advance of Tuesday’s game against Northwestern. The Illini’s home finale is March 1 against Michigan State.

“I was committed here since I was a sophomore in high school, and I’ve been here six years already,” Abrams continued. “That’s (darn) near almost 10 years in my eyes.”

“It’s definitely going to be emotional for me,” Abrams added. “I’m just trying to take it all in right now.”

To continue reading, click here.

VIDEO: Hear from John Groce, Malcolm Hill, Te'Jon Lucas & Michael Finke before the Northwestern game.

Playing in the suburbs was fun, but nothing beats coming back HOME.



Playing in the suburbs was fun, but nothing beats coming back HOME.

Tate: Illini hoops has unique coach quandary

In the last 11 years — directly after the magical 37-2 run by Illinois — squads from Indiana and Ohio State have won or shared seven Big Ten basketball championships. Seven of 11.

That’s why it feels strange to see conference standings today with IU and OSU in the same five-win category as Illinois ... and with only Rutgers (2-13) below them. Imagine an IU-OSU clash so early in the Big Ten tournament, starting March 8 in Washington, D.C.

And if these developments raise eyebrows hereabouts, imagine what it does for all those head coaches harboring desires for the lucrative Hoosier and Buckeye jobs.

This isn’t to say that Tom Crean or Thad Matta will be removed. But there’s talk.

To continue reading, click here.

Then be sure to keep tabs here on the LIVE! Report and IlliniHQ.com before, during and after tonight's game for more Illinois basketball coverage.

