Seeding is believing (Week of Feb. 23)

Each week until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY will project his top four seeds for each region in the NCAA tournament. This week? The ACC is good, but top of the Pac-12 might be better:

EAST

1. Villanova

2. Louisville

3. Baylor

4. Purdue

The Boilermakers are just barely hanging on to their spot among the top 16 seeds, and needing overtime to beat Penn State — as improved as the Nittany Lions might be — doesn’t exactly help sell them as a threat. Sure, Purdue is perched at the top of the Big Ten, but that might not mean much. Last year’s Big Ten regular season champ Indiana ended up as a five-seed in the NCAAs.

SOUTH

1. Arizona

2. North Carolina

3. Cincinnati

4. West Virginia

Cincinnati won’t exactly wow you. The Bearcats have a bunch of solid scorers but not that one guy headlining night in and night out. They don’t make a ton of three-pointers either — a trademark of excitement these days in the basketball world. No, Mick Cronin’s squad relies on a grittier existence, with defense Cincinnati’s calling card as one of the top 15 in the country.

WEST

1. Gonzaga

2. Oregon

3. Duke

4. SMU

Semi Ojeleye was a top-50 recruit coming out of Ottawa (Kan.) High School, and the 6-foot-8 forward is finally getting a chance to show that this season at SMU after sitting out the previous 1 1/2 seasons following his departure from Duke. Ojeleye not only leads the Mustangs in scoring (18.3 ppg) but he’s a solid rebounder and spreads the floor, too, hitting 42 percent of his threes.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas

2. UCLA

3. Kentucky

4. Florida State

Malik Monk has stolen the headlines this season for the Wildcats with plenty of games where he’s lit teams up at the three-point line, but Kentucky has made it a priority to work through fellow freshman Bam Adebayo down low. Like in Tuesday’s win at Missouri. Adebayo posted his fifth double-double of the season with 22 points and 15 rebounds against the Tigers.