Bob Asmussen's Hoop It Up: Butler shines

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Butler

Now that was impressive. The underdog Bulldogs beat defending national champion Villanova 74-66 on Wednesday, ending the Wildcats’ 48-game on-campus winning streak. Kelan Martin scored 22 points as Butler rallied from a second-half deficit. It was the second time Butler has beaten Villanova this season, taking an earlier game at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs kept the Wildcats from clinching the Big East regular season title. Villanova remains in good position to take the conference and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Butler has a great chance to be one of the Top 16 seeds.

TEAM OF THE WEAK

Virginia

For those of you who are fascinated with the idea of Tony Bennett coaching your favorite team, you might want to actually watch the Cavaliers play a game. Like Monday’s 54-48 clunker against Miami, which figures to drop Virginia out of the Top 25. That was the fourth loss in a row for the Cavs, who scored a combined 89 points in games against Miami and North Carolina. For the season, Bennett’s guys are 304th in the nation in scoring. Yes, they play great defense, ranking first in points allowed. But is that the kind of basketball you want to watch game after game? Oh, by the way, Virginia is 8-7 in the ACC.



FINAL FOUR

If the tournament started today, these would be the best bets to be playing the final weekend:

Gonzaga (PREVIOUS: 1)

1. Here is the weekly reminder that the Bulldogs drop out if they lost Thursday night at San Diego. Which I am certain they didn’t. San Diego is toward the bottom of the West Coast standings and, despite the cool nickname (Toreros) is no match for Gonzaga. When the Bulldogs beat BYU at home on Saturday, they will finish the regular season with a perfect 30-0 record.



Kansas (2)

2. Ho hum, another conference title for Bill Self’s team. That makes it 13 in a row. Was there ever any doubt? Kansas clinched at least a share with a routine 87-68 victory against TCU. The title will be solo if they win at Texas on Saturday or beat Oklahoma in the finale. Frank Mason III led Kansas with 20 points and Josh Jackson added 15 points and 11 rebounds.



UCLA (4)

3. No surprise, the nation’s top scoring team also leads the country in assists. Note to self: It is easier to score baskets when you are willing to share the ball. Coming off a blowout win against Southern Cal, the Bruins played a late game Thursday at Arizona State. Just a hunch that they hit 100 and won by 30. Saturday night’s game won’t be as easy. UCLA travels to the House That Lute Built in Arizona (see No. 4). Might want to set the DVR for that one, even though you haven’t stayed up for a Pac-12 game all season. Somewhere, Bill Walton is smiling.



Arizona (—)

4. The Pac-12 leaders had a tricky game Thursday night, hosting capable Southern Cal. If the Wildcats lost — possible — drop them out and promote Oregon. Which is just behind Arizona in the conference standings. Clearly, the top of the conference is loaded. The Wildcats don’t score points in bunches or rebound like they own the glass. But they play great defense, which explains the 25-3 record. One of the losses came against No. 1 Gonzaga.



FLUNKING FOUR

If Santa has a naughty list for college basketball, these teams are certainly on it:

Alabama A&M (351)

351. Only three teams in the country score fewer points than the Bulldogs. They were right at their average Monday, scoring 59 in a 15-point loss to host Alcorn State. A&M has a chance for win No. 2 on Saturday when 10-18 Prairie View A&M visits. The Panthers only won by five in the earlier meeting. Prairie View comes in with a two-game winning streak, which is one more than the Alabama A&M has won all season.



North Carolina A&T (350)

350. The Aggies have locked up last place in the MEAC with an 0-13 conference record. At least A&T can score. It had 95 in its most recent game at Maryland-Eastern Shore. It gave up 106. Savannah State visits Saturday. The Aggies don’t like to share. They are near the bottom nationally in assists.



Maine (—)

349. The Black Bears hold a one-game lead for last place in the America East Conference. Maine has lost four in a row, including a 32-point decision against UMass-Lowell, going into Saturday’s finale at Binghamton.

Oregon State (—)

348. Honesty time: The only reason the Beavers are included is so H.I.U. can type in the name of coach Wayne Tinkle. Oregon State beat Utah on Sunday for its first Pac-12 win this season. With games left against Cal and Oregon, it looks like a 1-17 league finish for Tinkle.



CONFERENCE CALL

Ranking the best leagues in the land:

LEAGUE PREVIOUS

1. ACC 2

2. Big East 6

3. Big 12 3

4. West Coast 4

5. Big Ten 5

6. American 9

7. Pac-12 1

8. SEC 7

9. Missouri Valley 8

10. Atlantic 10 10



Wooden watch

1. Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga — The team leader in scoring and assists hit 10 of 14 shots, including 4 of 6 threes, in a 30-point game against San Francisco. He came back with 18 points and seven assists against Pacific.



2. Lonzo Ball, UCLA — The freshman sensation almost had a triple-double against Southern Cal, scoring 15 points with eight assists and eight rebounds. He hit 6 of 9 shots from the floor.



3. Marcus Keene, Central Michigan — The nation’s scoring leader (29.8 ppg) had 40 in a win Saturday against Ball State. The Chips scored 109.



RANDOM THOUGHTS

Relatively speaking

My cousin Jalen Bradley played the final game of his college career Wednesday. On Senior Night at Oral Roberts, the point guard scored 16 points in an 82-80 loss to North Dakota State. He finished the season second on the team in scoring with 14.1 ppg and first in assists. The Golden Eagles went 8-22 overall and 4-12 in the Summit League. They will finish ninth in the conference standings which means no spot in the league’s postseason tournament. Unfortunately, only the top eight make it to Sioux Falls, S.D. Bradley’s basketball career isn’t over. He wants to play overseas.



Blue-jays

It was a rough Wednesday in Omaha for Creighton. On and off the court. Earlier in the day, the school announced it had suspended injured guard Maurice Watson from all athletics-related activities because of misconduct. The point guard, who was leading the nation in assists, is out for the season with a torn ACL. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Watson is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault earlier in the month. Creighton, which has struggled with Watson off the team, lost Wednesday night to Providence 68-66 on Kyron Cartwright’s three in the final seconds. Next for Creighton: a trip to play angry Villanova.



Temper, temper

Louisville coach Rick Pitino and a North Carolina fan got into a shouting match at halftime of Wednesday’s game in Chapel Hill. The fan was ejected and Pitino spent part of the postgame press conference saying nice things about the rest of the Tar Heels fans. The teams are locked into the ACC for years, so everyone needs to play nice. In the past, North Carolina had a reputation for smart fans who weren’t always the most rambunctious. Maybe that has changed. Or maybe Pitino fired up this one guy so much that he didn’t mind leaving the game early. At least his postgame traffic was light.