Coleman-Lands expects to be back

CHAMPAIGN — Jalen Coleman-Lands has spent the past two days with Illinois athletic trainer Paul Schmidt getting twice-daily treatment for the ankle injury he suffered early in Tuesday’s win against Northwestern.

The rehab and treatments are what you’d expect. Lots of ice. Then specific movements to work on mobility of the joint and strength of the muscles around it.

Like Coleman-Lands picking up marbles. With his toes.

“Trying to gain that whole motion and using all my muscles, getting those back moving,” the Illini sophomore guard said of the marble workouts.

Four days worth of rehab should be good enough to get Coleman-Lands back on the court for Sunday’s game at Nebraska. The Illini (16-12, 6-9 Big Ten) and Cornhuskers (12-15, 6-9) play at 6:30 p.m. on BTN.

“I’m walking around, and it feels good,” Coleman-Lands said. “I’ll be good.”

Coleman-Lands exited Tuesday’s eventual 66-50 victory after just two minutes off the bench. A missed three-pointer by Bryant McIntosh sent a loose ball out of bounds on the rebound. Coleman Lands, fellow Illinois guard Tracy Abrams and Northwestern forward Sanjay Lumpkin gave chase.

Coleman-Lands outhustled Lumpkin and saved the ball to Malcolm Hill, but went tumbling to the baseline as he landed.

“I don’t know if I landed on his foot or I just kind of tried to avoid knocking him over — whatever the case may have been — and I ended up twisting it,” Coleman-Lands said. “I felt it right after. I knew exactly what it was.”

The Tuesday-Sunday game schedule this week for the Illini gave Coleman-Lands an extra day of rehab. The Illini’s bye week last week, with just one game at Iowa, also gave the team a chance to recharge for the final stretch of the regular season leading into the Big Ten tournament.

“I’m appreciative of the time we have off right now to kind of reflect on why we have been successful and continue the success,” Coleman-Lands said.