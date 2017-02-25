‘Every team ... wants to play in the NCAA tournament. We desperately want to play in that.’

NORMAL — Dan Muller floated open on the right wing with 7 seconds to play, cutting to the basket as Rico Hill reversed the ball to Kyle Cartmill in the left corner.

Cartmill drove. The Tennessee defense collapsed. And there was Muller, open for a layup with 1.8 seconds on the clock.

Illinois State 82. Tennessee 81.

A first-round victory for the Redbirds in the 1998 NCAA tournament — redemption from a year prior and their 12-point loss to Iowa State.

Those back-to-back tourney teams, Muller said nearly 20 years later, were built on toughness. The Redbirds showed it against Tennessee. Starting point guard Jamar Smiley played just a single minute before re-aggravating a back injury. Starting shooting guard Skipp Schaefbauer was on the bench with a broken leg suffered a week prior in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

Muller is now in his fifth season as the coach at his alma mater, having taken the reins in the 2012-13 season after a dozen years as an assistant at Vanderbilt under former Redbirds coach Kevin Stallings.

This Illinois State team, Muller hopes, has some of the same toughness as it heads into its MVC tournament opener at noon on Friday in St. Louis as the No. 1 seed and a first-round matchup with the play-in winner of Evansville and Indiana State.

The Redbirds have 25 wins and were victors in 18 of their last 19 games, including a key home win against Wichita State. They’re this close — maybe as close as three MVC tournament games — to a return trip to the NCAA tournament for the first time since Muller’s own senior season.

And there’s no avoiding the topic. Illinois State — from its players to its coach — wants that long-awaited NCAA tournament berth.

“Everybody knows every team in the country wants to play in the NCAA tournament,” Muller said. “We desperately want to play in that. I do think there’s two ways to get there still for us, but there’s one way that’s guaranteed.”



‘A beatdown practice’

The turn in Illinois State’s season happened early. The Redbirds struggled in the first month. Tony Wills was playing, but not yet at 100 percent after double hernia surgery six weeks before the season started. Sophomore big man Daouda Ndiaye wouldn’t play until a few days before Christmas with a foot injury.

Illinois State’s 70-68 loss at Tulsa on Dec. 7 was the spark toward change. The Redbirds led by 14 points in the second half. Fifteen minutes of game action later and the Golden Hurricane was wrapping up a win.

It was Illinois State’s third defeat in seven games. All road losses. All decided in the final minute.

Murray State’s Jonathan Stark hit a three-pointer with 2 seconds to play in the Racers’ 73-70 victory on Nov. 11. A three-pointer from Jaylen Fisher and then six straight free throws turned a tie game with 54 seconds to play into an 80-71 loss at TCU on Nov. 21.

And Tulsa finished off its comeback with a layup from Sterling Taplin and a Corey Henderson free throw in the final 11 seconds. What followed set Illinois State on its current path.

“We had a beatdown practice. Beatdown practice,” senior point guard Paris Lee said. “It was tough, man. What coach is happy when you blow a (14-point) lead? It was a lot of punishment drills, but drills that also helped us tighten our defense. That’s what helped us go to the next level.”

‘Don’t be that guy’

Successful teams have an identity. Illinois State’s is 100 percent wrapped up in its defense. The Redbirds are a top 10 team in terms of defensive efficiency, allowing opponents to the third-lowest effective field goal percentage in the country — a stat buoyed by the fact opposing teams are only shooting 41.4 percent inside the three-point line.

Illinois State’s success on the defensive end, Muller said, is largely due to the players wanting to defend. No more so than Lee and Wills — members of his first recruiting class and four-year starters.

“My staff’s done a great job with it, but it comes down to players just buying in,” Muller said. “It’s kind of snowballed. We had a couple great defensive games kind of back-to-back-to-back, and they started taking a whole bunch of pride in it. It’s kind of taken on a life of its own right now.

“They know where we’re ranked nationally. They really enjoy playing defense, and I think they’ve developed a lot of confidence because our players feel like we can get stops at any time and that’s going to help us win games.”

The Redbirds have a little extra motivation to perform on the defensive end. “Don’t be that guy” is a common phrase around the program. As in, don’t be that guy that misses a defensive rotation or that guy that gives up an open shot.

“I think all of the guys are really locked in defensively, and don’t nobody want to be the weak link,” Wills said. “Everybody is going hard and playing for each other. Don’t nobody want to mess up or let their brother down next to them.”

That trust on the court is what keeps the Illinois State defense fueled. Plus a little peer pressure.

“We crack jokes about it, but at the end of the day you really don’t want to be that guy,” Lee added. “Then you start losing trust from that teammate like, ‘All right man, we don’t know what he’s going to give us today, so we’ve got to make sure we pick it up.’

“When you’re that guy it’s hard to get out of being that guy. A lot of people on our team don’t want to be that guy, so they continue to play the right way.”

Former Illinois State coach Porter Moser has seen just how challenging the Redbirds defense can be this season. Twice. His Loyola Ramblers lost both games to Illinois State this season while averaging 61 points on 40.7 percent shooting.

“They make you work so hard on offense because they guard you, they switch (and) they’re long,” Moser said. “You can’t get anything easy on their defense. It takes a toll on you.

“To win championships, you’ve got to defend. They’re defending their tail off. A lot of coaches say the old, classic statement, ‘You’ve got to find ways to win games when you’re not making shots.’ When you’re defending the way they’re defending, that puts yourself in a position to win games.”



‘There’s an urgency’

If Illinois State is going to snap its 19-year streak without an NCAA tournament appearance, it’s defense that will get the Redbirds there.

Illinois State is taking the typical “one game at a time” approach to reach that goal, but they haven’t shied away from discussing that end goal all season.

“Not only address it, but embrace it,” Muller said. “Heck yeah. We all want to get there. It’s important to manage it the right way and stay focused on the process, but we’ve talked about the Missouri Valley tournament, we’ve talked about the NCAA tournament and we’ve talked about a championship.”

Lee wasn’t quite sure that he wanted to discuss that particular goal throughout the season. There’s an inherent pressure there, although “Make pressure your friend” is about as commonplace in the program as “Don’t be that guy.”

But Lee said the more the Redbirds discussed how much they want that NCAA tournament berth and the more he saw on Twitter about how close his team might be, the more he’s embraced it.

That’s why Muller has had those conversations with his veterans.

“I talk to the older guys more than I talk to everybody else about those things and trust them to deliver the message,” he said. “Especially in this day and age, I think it’s foolish not to think these guys aren’t looking at everything they can look at online. It’s human nature.”

There’s a sense of urgency with the Illinois State seniors.

“We know what it’s like to give up a (14)-point lead in the championship game and being this close to going to the tournament and doing what we’ve wanted to do since we were in high school,” senior forward Deontae Hawkins said.

The Redbirds led by that margin at halftime of the 2015 MVC tournament title game against Northern Iowa before losing 69-60.

“To have that feeling and to be there and be in the position we’re in today with the chemistry that we’ve got with our guys and getting back healthy, there’s an urgency,” Hawkins continued. “We know where we want to get to. This is our last go around.”