Illini not looking ahead or behind as they prep for ‘Huskers

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois ladder is still a centerpiece at practice, and it has been updated through next week’s regular season home finale against Michigan State.

"Climb the Ladder” shooting shirts have even been acquired, with several Illini wearing them before Saturday’s practice at Ubben Basketball Complex.

A postseason future for Illinois has better odds heading into today’s game at Nebraska than a couple weeks ago. The Illini (16-12, 6-9 Big Ten) have won two straight and three of their last four, picking up a pair of road wins in the process.

There’s at least a path to the vast NCAA tournament bubble.

But don’t expect any Illini — from coach John Groce to his players — to deviate from their “one step at a time” process up that ladder.

“If we hear somebody talking about, we tell them we’ve got to focus on the next game,” freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas said. “That’s what dictates the future. Of course you’ve got the future and know about the tournament and stuff, but you’ve got to win the next game to get there. You’ve got to focus on winning games and playing to the best of our ability.”

Illinois’ focus Saturday morning was its final practice before facing Nebraska in a 6:30 p.m. game on BTN. Today’s focus will be that showdown with the Cornhuskers (12-15, 6-9).

Postseason basketball? There’s nothing Illinois can directly do about that other than keep winning, according to Malcolm Hill. That leads into the main conversations Hill said the Illini have about potential basketball life after the Big Ten tournament. All they can do, he said, is make sure they’re trending in the right direction as the season comes to a close.

“I think giving it all and trying to get better each and every day as a team will help us do that,” the 6-foot-6 senior guard said.

That “one day at a time” mentality is something Groce said has become more challenging every year he’s been in coaching. It’s human nature, Groce said, to look back or forward. This particular Illini group has bought in.

“Honestly, to me, it’s not really that tough,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “I just try to think about what’s in front of me on an every day basis. I just go out there and do what coaches ask me to do and try to help my team, lead my team and be a good teammate and be coachable in everything I can.”

Illinois discussed its overall goals at the beginning of the season. Groce said he had several of those conversations with his older players. Only Tracy Abrams has played in the NCAA tournament. All the Illini seniors have had in their career is a pair of disappointing NIT appearances.

Those early conversations are just that, though.

“At that point, we kind of stash it away and get locked in on controlling one day at a time,” Groce said.

“It’s the only thing that does us any good anyway.

“We can’t control a month from now. We can’t rewind and change the result of a game. We can’t do that. What we can do is learn from every circumstance and work to get better every day. That’s really all we’re talking about right now.”

Groce said he isn’t having any of those potential postseason conversations with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman either.

“It could be he’s gotten to know me pretty well,” Groce said, “and I don’t like to do that stuff.”