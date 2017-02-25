Preview: Illinois at Nebraska

Illinois at Nebraska

6:30 p.m. today



Lineups

Illinois (16-12, 6-9 big ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 5.0

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 7.9

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 17.0

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 8.3

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.0

Off the bench

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.1

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.2

F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 5.3

FYI: Hill tied Demetri McCamey for sixth all-time on Illinois’ career scoring list with 18 points against Northwestern on Tuesday. Another 17 would tie him with Cory Bradford for fifth at 1,735.



Nebraska (12-15, 6-9 big ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Glynn Watson Jr. So. 6-0 13.7

G Tai Webster Sr. 6-4 17.8

G Evan Taylor Jr. 6-5 4.9

F Michael Jacobson So. 6-9 6.1

C Jordy Tshimanga Fr. 6-11 4.8

Off the bench

F Ed Morrow So. 6-7 9.4

F Isaiah Roby Fr. 6-8 3.0

F Jack McVeigh So. 6-8 7.9

FYI: Watson (Westchester St. Joseph), Morrow (Simeon) and Roby (Dixon) were all News-Gazette First Team All-State selections in high school.



Details

Site: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500), Lincoln, Neb.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 12-6.

Last meeting: Nebraska won 78-67 on Jan. 16, 2016, in Champaign behind a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double from Andrew White III, who now plays at Syracuse.

FYI: The Illini are just 1-3 in Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten with two more wins coming in 1975 and 1945. The most recent win came in John Groce’s first season. D.J. Richardson scored a career-high 30 points, and Illinois won by 20.



Scott Richey’s storylines

Trying to pad Big Ten streak

Illinois snapped its two-year streak without consecutive regular season Big Ten wins with Tuesday’s 66-50 thumping of Northwestern at State Farm Center. Next up? A two-year streak without three regular season Big Ten wins in a row. That also happened during the 2014-15 season, with the Illini taking advantage of a trio of home games in beating Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan State (the lone road game) and Michigan (in overtime) between Jan. 31 and Feb. 12, 2015. Illinois’ longest Big Ten winning streak in the John Groce era came in his first season with five straight wins after a 2-7 start.



Not an easy place to play

Nebraska is just 3-9 in the Big Ten after its 3-0 start, which included wins at Indiana and Maryland and a double overtime thriller at home against Iowa. Still, one of those wins was a home win against Purdue, and the Cornhuskers nearly knocked off Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena as well, falling by one in overtime. “They’re a really aggressive team, really tough,” Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “They try to outcompete you. I think that’s where it starts. We just have to make sure we’re competing as hard — if not harder — than them.” The general game plan against Nebraska? “Slow down the two bulldogs that they have at the 1 and 2,” Hill said, referring to Nebraska scoring leaders Glynn Watson Jr. and Tai Webster. “They’re really, really talented. I think they get their offense going.”



Defense leading the way for UI

Illinois’ recent success — its two-game winning streak and three wins in its last four games — has been defensive oriented. It’s had to have been considering the Illini haven’t scored more than 70 points in any of the last four games. Illinois held Northwestern to 34 percent shooting in its first win against the Wildcats, forced Iowa into 15 turnovers to go with 39 percent shooting and then limited Northwestern to five made field goals in the second half and 32 percent shooting in Tuesday’s victory. Hill said Kipper Nichols has improved on the defensive end. Michael Finke said the first name that came to mind in that regard to him was Te’Jon Lucas. And Lucas? “Everybody,” the freshman point guard said. “We’ve got to defend together. If one person defends and the other four doesn’t, they’re going to score. We’ve been doing a good job of that. You can see the results in teams’ shooting percentages and the way we’ve been playing.”



Prediction: Illinois 66, Nebraska 60

Most of Illinois’ matchups with Nebraska have fallen under the “should win that” category. Clearly, with last year’s home loss and losses in their last two trips to Lincoln, those matchups haven’t played out as expected for the Illini. Today’s game is another of those “should win that” games for Illinois. But this season, that comes with some caveats. Namely, can the Illini maintain the defensive pressure they’ve shown in winning two straight and three of their last four? (N-G prediction record: 20-8)