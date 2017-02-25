Tate: Groce not only one under fire

Coaches under fire have two choices: (1) Wear blinders and pretend through non-recognition that it isn’t happening or (2) Face it openly.

Tim Miles, who’ll send his 12-15 Nebraska quintet against Illinois at 6:30 tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena, took the latter approach this past week.

He voluntarily responded to calls for his ouster.

“Over the last weeks, there’s been plenty of questions about my longevity at Nebraska. I want to be forceful that I want to be the coach here,” he said in a pregame press conference, as quoted by the Lincoln Journal Star’s Chris Basnett.

Miles, who may be the Big Ten’s most gregarious and often comedic coach, stated his belief that Nebraska athletic director Shawn Eichorst supports him, to which Eichorst later reciprocated: “Tim and I are on the same page. The future is bright.”

Big Ten hard to figure out

The future? Maybe so, but the Cornhuskers will lose their one-man gang, New Zealand senior Tai Webster.

And if they think they’ll be better next year, well ... what about Minnesota (seven straight wins)? What about Michigan State and Indiana, waylaid this season by injuries?

What about all those freshmen getting experience at Maryland and Iowa?

The Big Ten figures to be better because, face it, the conference can’t be held in less esteem than it is right now.

If you’ve watched Maryland and Northwestern lately, if you saw what Ohio State did to Wisconsin on Thursday, if you watched Michigan throttle Purdue 82-70 on Saturday, you would surely conclude that, as March approaches, the touted January pretenders are little more than even money today against four of five rising members of the conference.

This is reported as a further reminder that, as Illini Nation awaits season-ending word on the status of coach John Groce, sledding in 2017-18 will be bumpy ... even if the Illini attract the supposed “best incoming class” in the Big Ten.



A lot might change

As the Groce watch continues, the latest bomb landed from Sports Illustrated, whose Pete Thamel wrote that “vacancies at LSU, Missouri and Illinois have been considered foregone conclusions for months.” Going further, Thamel wrote:

“Josh Whitman is already perceived as being 0-1 after hiring Lovie Smith (Really?). Illinois fans and administrators need realistic (basketball) expectations. In 2012, Illinois wanted Brad Stevens and Shaka Smart, and neither sniffed the job. Expect Cal’s Cuonzo Martin to be a top target.”

So a local concern is evolving into a national story. And we are obliged to remain patient as Whitman, avoiding public pronouncements insofar as possible, remains appropriately supportive up to the annual season-ending review.

If the team’s recent grittiness is extended through tonight and the final two games, credit will fall to Groce for holding the team together, and he could be viewed differently than was the case a few weeks ago.



Huskers’ Miles feeling heat

Back to Miles. He inherited a team that had lost 37 of 50 Big Ten games in the last three seasons of the Doc Sadler regime. And after reaching the 2014 NCAA tourney with an 11-7 conference record, his Huskers dropped 34 of 51 league games. Worse yet, they’ve lost six straight to in-state rival Creighton.

They’ve shown signs, upsetting Purdue and Maryland, and in dropping three games by a single point.

But they were no match for Michigan State on Thursday, falling behind by 20 in an 88-72 loss.

But, be honest, it’s all about the players, isn’t it? He doesn’t have the horses, and blue-chip players aren’t attracted to Nebraska, regardless of who coaches there.

The irony is that the school’s sports culture is excellent across the board but, as with Penn State on the other end of the Big Ten, it hasn’t carried into basketball. So Miles is under fire and all we really know is that the “future is bright” comment is pure coach-speak.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.