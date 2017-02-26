Defensive intensity keys three-game winning streak

LINCOLN, Neb — Little has changed about the overall system and schemes Illinois has run this season. Yet the Illini are now riding a three-game winning streak into their regular season home finale Wednesday after beating Nebraska 73-57 on Sunday night in front of a near-capacity Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd.

The difference?

Better defense for one. Sunday night’s victory marked the fourth time Illinois has held its opponent below 70 points. Not so coincidentally, the Illini have won all four of those games. The Illinois offense clicked against the Cornhuskers, too, with 13 made three-pointers and 17 assists on 25 made field goals.

“I think we started to play with more consistency and toughness and attention to detail,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “A lot of it starts with the mind-set. I think they’ve gotten back a little bit to our core values stuff — how we defend and compete on the backboard — and gotten back to being who we are a little bit more.”

The common thread between the resurgent defense and effective offense is the one clear change for Illinois in the latter part of the season. Groce has tightened his rotation and given more playing time to his freshmen. Those two — Te’Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols — are the two both Michael Finke and Malcolm Hill, respectively, say have improved the most on the defensive end.

“We just want to not make it easy for the other team — get up in them a little bit, stir their offense up a little bit,” Hill said about Illinois’ defensive goals. “Te’Jon’s been doing a great job of starting it off for us in the point guard position.”

Finke said the defensive improvements have come because of an adjustment in Illinois’ defensive mind-set. Defensive fundamentals can be practiced ad nauseam. Defensive execution comes down to doing it.

“(Assistant coach Jamall) Walker always preaches to us mentality and having the right edge,” Finke said. “Saying we’re going to get a stop right here. We’re not going to let them score a layup or shoot a jump shot or whatever we’re trying to take away.”

Illinois’ Sunday night win is more than just a third straight victory, third straight on the road and fourth in five games. Legitimate discussions can now be had concerning the Illini’s postseason potential that don’t include the NIT as long as the strong start to the stretch run doesn’t crater in the final week of the regular season.

“The physicality we’re playing with right now, we’ve got to continue to do that every day,” Groce said. “The mental toughness, the poise, those things are more important than what play we run. We’ve got to control what we can control and be tough, be together, execute the game plan and play for each other. ... We’ve done that now for a couple weeks here we’ve really locked in on getting back to our roots of being tough and together.”

On the outside looking in just 24 days ago with a 13-11 overall record and a 3-8 mark in the Big Ten, Illinois and NCAA tournament bubble are back in the same conversation.

“This late in the season, teams either trend upward or downward, and I think we’re trending upward,” said Hill, who led the Illini with 19 points against Nebraska. “The chemistry is great, composure is great and we all have great attitudes in the locker room. Let’s keep this thing going.”

What happened

Illinois won its third straight game — and third straight road game after five losses away from home to start Big Ten play — behind a big second half. The Illini outscored Nebraska by 14 after the break, and the 73-57 victory stands as their fourth win in five games.



What it means

The Illini’s postseason basketball path remains open, the window cracked a little wider following their 16-point victory in the Nebrasketball capital. That Illinois still has that chance after a 3-8 start in the Big Ten is testament to a renewed defensive effort.



What’s next

Illinois’ attempt to win out in the regular season continues Wednesday in its home finale against Michigan State. The Spartans (18-11, 10-6) have likely solidified their spot in the NCAA tournament following Sunday’s win against Wisconsin. The Illini (17-12, 7-9 Big Ten) still have some work to do.