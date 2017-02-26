Illini grades vs. Nebraska: Abrams gets hot

Player of the game

Illinois’ Tracy Abrams

Yes, Malcolm Hill scored more points, but the fact Abrams got hot from three-point range again was a difference-maker on the offensive end. The sixth-year guard finished 4 of 5 from beyond the arc for almost all of his 13 points.



Backcourt

Nebraska: C+

Illinois: A

The Illini’s 13 three-pointers stand as their most against a Division I opponent this season, and Hill, Abrams and Jalen Coleman-Lands combined to go 11 of 16 (69 percent) from deep. Tai Webster was solid for the ‘Huskers, but he was also about it.



Frontcourt

Nebraska: C-

Illinois: B+

Maverick Morgan took advantage of single coverage on the block in the first half to rack up 10 of his 12 points. When the post trap came after halftime, the Illini big man found open teammates on the perimeter.



Bench

Nebraska: C

Illinois: B

Coleman-Lands looked no worse for the wear after spraining his ankle Tuesday in the win against Northwestern. His offense off the bench coupled with Kipper Nichols’ overall effort on both ends paced the Illini reserves.



Overall

Nebraska: C

Illinois: A-

The Illini haven’t had that many games this season — particularly in Big Ten play — where their offense and defense have come together at a high level on the same night. Doing so Sunday against the ‘Huskers is another step in their shot at a strong finish to the regular season.