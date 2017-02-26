Illini notes: Abrams finds the range; Hill continues moving up the Illini’s career scoring chart

Other Related Content Tate: Illini find themselves in range of NCAA tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. — Tracy Abrams almost couldn’t miss from three-point range at the beginning of the season. Illinois’ sixth-year guard finished the nonconference portion of the schedule 29 of 49 from deep, connecting at a 59 percent clip.

The start of Big Ten play was a 180 degree turn. Abrams made just three three-pointers in his first 11 conference games, going 3 of 30 (10 percent).

Illinois’ strong finish — four wins in its last five games, including Sunday night at Nebraska in a 73-57 victory — has coincided with a resurgence from behind the arc for Abrams.

Abrams hit 4 of 5 three-pointers against the Cornhuskers — his most since knocking down a career-high seven against Central Michigan on Dec. 10 — and the veteran Illini guard is now 9 of 20 (45 percent) in his last five games.

“He’s grinded through it,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “I’m proud of him for a lot of reasons — a lot of them more than just ball, obviously. ... His mental toughness, his willingness to continue to lead and be a very positive voice in our huddles and in our locker room and his belief, the guys really root for him. You could tell. They want him to do well and really appreciate him.”

Malcolm Hill, who made four three-pointers of his own against Nebraska on Sunday, said seeing shots fall boosts all the Illini’s confidence.

“Especially with Tracy,” Hill said. “He went through a struggle in the season. We just told him to keep shooting the ball. He hit some big shots. (Jalen Coleman-Lands) hit some big shots. I think a lot of us made a lot of big plays.”

Maverick Morgan was the backbone of the Illinois offense in the first half, with the Illini senior going to work against Nebraska’s Jordy Tshimanga on the block and pulling the Cornhuskers freshman out for his go-to jumper in the short corner.

Morgan finished Sunday’s game with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting — his first double-digit scoring performance in four games and 11th total in Big Ten action this season.

The 6-foot-11 Ohio native has come quite a ways from his first season with the Illini. Fellow senior Hill remembers Morgan going up against former Illinois center Nnanna Egwu — the program’s all-time blocked shots leader — in practice.

“He could barely get the ball to touch the rim,” Hill said of Morgan taking on Egwu. “To see him get stronger and improve skill-wise throughout the years has been really impressive. I think he’s been one of the most improved players I’ve seen come into this program.

“Now, he’s scoring on his own. He can make others better because he’s getting double-teamed more often. He’s become a better defender and a rim protector. I think he’s improved a lot since he’s been here.”



Hill’s 19 points against the Cornhuskers moved him up another spot on Illinois’ all-time career scoring list. Tied with Demetri McCamey with 1,718 points heading into Sunday night’s game, Hill now has 1,737 points for his career — passing Cory Bradford for fifth.

Hill’s next target is Brian Cook and his 1,748 career points. Based on Hill’s scoring in the past couple weeks, he could easily pass Cook on Wednesday’s Senior Night game against Michigan State.



That nearly-30-second-long clip of Hill brushing his teeth that ran during halftime of Illinois’ 66-50 win against Northwestern on Tuesday? That was just the end product of a longer process to tease the Senior Night giveaway of a Malcolm Hill toothbrush holder when the Illini take on Michigan State on Wednesday.

“It was actually like 10 minutes of brushing my teeth — five takes, believe it or not,” Hill said. “That was my first time ever doing something like that. I think I did my part really well. It wasn’t my idea, but I think I played my role pretty well in the commercial.”

Michael Finke said he might have to snag Hill’s toothbrush holder if he doesn’t get one Wednesday. Hill has one at the apartment they share, and Finke said it’s an appropriate giveaway to feature his roommate/teammate.

“He does brush his teeth a lot,” Finke added. “I’ll give him that.”



Future Illinois guard Trent Frazier and his Wellington (Fla.) High School teammates are just two wins away from a Class 9A FHSAA state championship. Frazier and the Wolverines (27-3) will face Osceola on Friday in the second semifinal game.

Wellington beat defending state champions Coral Springs 82-62 on Friday. Coral Springs beat the Wolverines in the regional finals (state quarterfinals) last season, denying Wellington a shot at back-to-back state titles. Frazier, who is averaging 29 points per game in the state tournament, hit that mark exactly in the win against the defending champs.



The other two healthy future Illini, Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon, start postseason play this week along with Illinois’ top remaining recruiting target in the 2017 class in Mark Smith.

Pickett’s Belleville East squad will face Collinsville at 7:30 tonight in the quarterfinals of its own IHSA Class 4A regional. The 6-4 guard ended the regular season averaging 26.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals per game. A win against Collinsville — the Lancers (15-12) are 2-1 against the Kahoks this year — would pit Belleville East against rival Belleville West in Wednesday’s second semifinal.

Tilmon and East St. Louis are also in the Belleville East Regional. Seeded second, the Flyers (17-7) will play in Tuesday’s first semifinal against the winner of today’s quarterfinal between Belleville Althoff and O’Fallon. Tilmon is averaging 15.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game.

Edwardsville is in the same sectional complex as Belleville East and East St. Louis but in the opposite regional. Smith led the top-ranked and top-seeded Tigers (26-1) with 21.7 points, 8.8 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game in the regular season. They’ll face the winner of Springfield and Chatham Glenwood in Tuesday’s semifinal in the Class 4A Granite City Regional.

