LIVE! Nebraska

Illinois at Nebraska — 6:30 p.m., BTN

We had an N-G exclusive run with Illinois' Jalen Coleman-Lands on Friday. The sophomore guard stopped by our downtown office for a photo shoot and interviews for a feature running a week from today. Keep an eye out for it.

Of course, we also talked about his ankle. Coleman-Lands sprained it on Tuesday early against Northwestern. He said he was feeling good on Thursday afternoon. Illinois coach John Groce echoed that sentiment on Satureday afternoon before the Illini headed to Nebraska.

"He looked good the last couple days coming off the ankle sprain," Groce said Saturday. "That timing where we had the extra day in there helped us."

Good evening and welcome back to the LIVE! Report — one of the last three of the regular season. Illinois (16-12, 6-9 Big Ten) and Nebraska (12-15, 6-9) are about 90 minutes from tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. With that in mind, let's get this out of the way first ... Sunday night basketball is odd. It's Illinois' fourth Sunday game of the season, including the first exhibition against Wash U.

The three in the regular season either started at 5 p.m. or, like today, later. Just a long time to wait for some hoops on a lazy Sunday — particularly when you didn't wake up in the late afternoon. No cupcakes or Red Vines and Mr. Pibb for beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) but I'm all set up to provide Illini-Cornhuskers updates throughout the night.

Anyway ... guess what? This is another "must win" game for Illinois. The Illini have at least cracked a window on a path toward some post-Big Ten tournament basketball, but they need to keep winning. A loss tonight in the Nebrasketball capital would be a major hit to Illinois' chances.

While you're all waiting for tipoff, be sure to check out the various Illini hoops coverage from right here at IlliniHQ.com the past few days.

Illini not looking ahead or behind as they prep for ‘Huskers

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois ladder is still a centerpiece at practice, and it has been updated through next week’s regular season home finale against Michigan State.

"Climb the Ladder” shooting shirts have even been acquired, with several Illini wearing them before Saturday’s practice at Ubben Basketball Complex.

A postseason future for Illinois has better odds heading into today’s game at Nebraska than a couple weeks ago. The Illini (16-12, 6-9 Big Ten) have won two straight and three of their last four, picking up a pair of road wins in the process.

There’s at least a path to the vast NCAA tournament bubble.

But don’t expect any Illini — from coach John Groce to his players — to deviate from their “one step at a time” process up that ladder.

“If we hear somebody talking about, we tell them we’ve got to focus on the next game,” freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas said. “That’s what dictates the future. Of course you’ve got the future and know about the tournament and stuff, but you’ve got to win the next game to get there. You’ve got to focus on winning games and playing to the best of our ability.”

VIDEO: Some of the usual suspects discuss several topics before Sunday's game at Nebraska. https://t.co/yJYDtmMp7a | #Illini pic.twitter.com/fO9nsiEYuA — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 25, 2017

— Beat writer's prediction: Illinois 66, Nebraska 60

— (VIDEO) Illini Preview: 'Climb the ladder'

— Top of the Morning, Feb. 25: Malcolm Hill toothbrush holder

— (PODCAST) Brian Barnhart's Illini Notebook

— First Hall of Fame class not perfect, but it's a start

Tate: Groce not only one under fire

Coaches under fire have two choices: (1) Wear blinders and pretend through non-recognition that it isn’t happening or (2) Face it openly.

Tim Miles, who’ll send his 12-15 Nebraska quintet against Illinois at 6:30 tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena, took the latter approach this past week.

He voluntarily responded to calls for his ouster.

“Over the last weeks, there’s been plenty of questions about my longevity at Nebraska. I want to be forceful that I want to be the coach here,” he said in a pregame press conference, as quoted by the Lincoln Journal Star’s Chris Basnett.

Miles, who may be the Big Ten’s most gregarious and often comedic coach, stated his belief that Nebraska athletic director Shawn Eichorst supports him, to which Eichorst later reciprocated: “Tim and I are on the same page. The future is bright.”

Then make sure you keep checking back right here at IlliniHQ.com for more tonight as Illinois goes for a third straight win at Nebraska.