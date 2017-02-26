Tate: Illini find themselves in range of NCAA tournament

John Groce’s surging Illini have become a central figure in the February craziness of Big Ten basketball.

Traveling to Nebraska as 41/2-point underdogs, the gray-jerseyed visitors drained 13 of 26 treys to bury the Cornhuskers, 73-57 on Sunday night.

A team that hadn’t won consecutive conference games in nearly two years will carry a three-game streak against Michigan State’s suddenly sensational freshmen in the home finale Wednesday.

A forlorn squad that defended poorly and shot a dismal 24.5 percent on treys in five January trips (average losing margin: 15 points), drained five consecutive bombs after halftime Sunday and built leads of 44-35, 50-37 and 61-44.

A forgotten club seemingly headed for the fourth straight non-NCAA season awakens Monday as “one of the first teams out” of the 68-team tournament and suddenly nipping at the heels of hopefuls like Wake Forest, Syracuse, Marquette and — maybe — sagging Northwestern.

Mav leads the charge

Maverick Morgan started it Sunday night. The senior center, who seldom gets the opening tip, reacted quickly for the possession, scored the first of five first-half field goals and, still in the early seconds, stole the ball and garnered an offensive rebound.

Groce made a key strategic move, switching to a 2-3 zone after the hard-driving Huskers sank five consecutive field goals in going ahead 26-23. Illinois led at half by limiting the hosts to two free throws in the last eight possessions.

Malcolm Hill, who needs just nine points to catch Brian Cook as the No. 4 scorer in UI history, produced another strong all-around game that included 19 points. And sixth-year senior Tracy Abrams extended his late-season surge with 13 points and six assists. Hill and Abrams cashed 8 of 11 three-point attempts, their accuracy breaking the Nebraska spirit.

“It’s huge to make 13 threes,” said Groce, “but just as important were the blockouts, the poise, the physical and mental toughness.”

These were evident in the UI’s 12 steals and 17 assists. Illini defense ruled, with Nebraska’s Tai Webster needing 15 shots for his 17 points.

Conference chaos

So here we are, coming down the stretch of a conference race that has gone topsy turvy.

On Feb. 1, the quartet of Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland and Northwestern stood 27-5 against Big Ten teams other than themselves. They were clearly the conference leaders.

But since Feb. 12, those four teams are 7-12 with many of those losses by decisive margins.

Purdue, on top at 12-4, has lost this season to Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Michigan while going 3-0 against the Badgers, Terrapins and Wildcats.

And in stunning revivals, Minnesota has recently gone 7-0, Michigan State 4-1 and Michigan 5-1. What this means is that seven members appear set for March Madness ... from a league that is not highly regarded.

Is there room for the 7-9 Illini if they reach 9-9? After all, their SOS (strength of schedule) is No. 12, and the win over BYU looks better after the Cougars ended Gonzaga’s 29-game win streak Saturday night.

But that’s getting ahead of ourselves. There may be no tougher team in the conference this week than Michigan State.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.