Ballot Breakdown: Not giving up on Gonzaga

RICHEY’S MEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Kansas 3

3. Villanova 2

4. UCLA 5

5. Oregon 6

6. North Carolina 7

7. Arizona 4

8. Kentucky 9

9. Louisville 8

10. SMU 14

11. West Virginia 15

12. Baylor 10

13. Florida State 16

14. Butler 22

15. Purdue 13

16. Duke 11

17. Cincinnati 12

18. Saint Mary’s 18

19. Virginia 17

20. Florida 19

21. Creighton 21

22. Notre Dame 25

23. Miami —

24. Oklahoma State —

25. Minnesota —

AP Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Kansas 3

2. Villanova 2

3. UCLA 5

4. Gonzaga 1

5. North Carolina 8

6. Oregon 6

7. Arizona 4

8. Louisville 7

9. Kentucky 11

10. West Virginia 12

11. Baylor 9

12. Florida 13

13. Butler 22

14. SMU 17

15. Florida State 19

16. Purdue 14

17. Duke 10

18. Cincinnati 15

19. Notre Dame 21

20. Saint Mary’s 20

21. Wichita State 25

22. Wisconsin 16

23. Virginia 18

24. Iowa State —

25. Miami —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Well, at least we’re not out on the Gonzaga island alone. But 63 other voters apparently decided Gonzaga’s place as the No. 1 team country was tied directly to a perfect season. The “overrated” narrative kicked in immediately following the loss to BYU, but that doesn’t erase the fact this could well be Mark Few’s best team. The Bulldogs have five double-digit scorers, an All-American candidate in Nigel Williams-Goss and multiple strong rebounders. It’s one loss. Gonzaga didn’t become a terrible basketball team overnight.

RICHEY’S WOMEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Baylor 4

3. Notre Dame 5

4. Maryland 2

5. South Carolina 6

6. Mississippi State 3

7. Oregon State 10

8. Ohio State 13

9. Stanford 7

10. Florida State 9

11. Duke 11

12. Washington 12

13. Louisville 14

14. UCLA 16

15. Texas 8

16. North Carolina State 17

17. DePaul 18

18. Miami 19

19. Oklahoma 15

20. Drake 20

21. Creighton 21

22. Kansas State 24

23. Syracuse 25

24. Kentucky —

25. Temple 22

AP Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Baylor 4

3. Notre Dame 5

4. Maryland 2

5. South Carolina 7

6. Mississippi State 3

7. Oregon State 10

8. Florida State T8

9. Ohio State 12

10. Stanford T8

11. Washington 11

12. Texas 6

13. Duke 13

14. Louisville 14

15. UCLA 15

16. Miami 17

17. North Carolina State 18

18. DePaul 19

19. Oklahoma 16

20. Kentucky 22

21. Syracuse 20

22. Drake 21

23. Missouri 24

24. Kansas State —

25. Temple 23

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Ohio State lost four nonconference games to South Carolina, Baylor, Miami and UConn. An early Big Ten loss to Michigan State stung. Ohio State was good, but maybe not quite at the elite level expected. But an 11-game winning streak to end the regular season, including last week’s upset of No. 2 Maryland, helped the Buckeyes clinch the Big Ten title. Having one of the best scorers in the country in Kelsey Mitchell and the roster depth where two McDonald’s All-Americans (Tori McCoy and Kiara Lewis) came off the bench made the difference.