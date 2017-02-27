Ballot Breakdown: Not giving up on Gonzaga
RICHEY’S MEN’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Kansas 3
3. Villanova 2
4. UCLA 5
5. Oregon 6
6. North Carolina 7
7. Arizona 4
8. Kentucky 9
9. Louisville 8
10. SMU 14
11. West Virginia 15
12. Baylor 10
13. Florida State 16
14. Butler 22
15. Purdue 13
16. Duke 11
17. Cincinnati 12
18. Saint Mary’s 18
19. Virginia 17
20. Florida 19
21. Creighton 21
22. Notre Dame 25
23. Miami —
24. Oklahoma State —
25. Minnesota —
AP Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Kansas 3
2. Villanova 2
3. UCLA 5
4. Gonzaga 1
5. North Carolina 8
6. Oregon 6
7. Arizona 4
8. Louisville 7
9. Kentucky 11
10. West Virginia 12
11. Baylor 9
12. Florida 13
13. Butler 22
14. SMU 17
15. Florida State 19
16. Purdue 14
17. Duke 10
18. Cincinnati 15
19. Notre Dame 21
20. Saint Mary’s 20
21. Wichita State 25
22. Wisconsin 16
23. Virginia 18
24. Iowa State —
25. Miami —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Well, at least we’re not out on the Gonzaga island alone. But 63 other voters apparently decided Gonzaga’s place as the No. 1 team country was tied directly to a perfect season. The “overrated” narrative kicked in immediately following the loss to BYU, but that doesn’t erase the fact this could well be Mark Few’s best team. The Bulldogs have five double-digit scorers, an All-American candidate in Nigel Williams-Goss and multiple strong rebounders. It’s one loss. Gonzaga didn’t become a terrible basketball team overnight.
RICHEY’S WOMEN’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Baylor 4
3. Notre Dame 5
4. Maryland 2
5. South Carolina 6
6. Mississippi State 3
7. Oregon State 10
8. Ohio State 13
9. Stanford 7
10. Florida State 9
11. Duke 11
12. Washington 12
13. Louisville 14
14. UCLA 16
15. Texas 8
16. North Carolina State 17
17. DePaul 18
18. Miami 19
19. Oklahoma 15
20. Drake 20
21. Creighton 21
22. Kansas State 24
23. Syracuse 25
24. Kentucky —
25. Temple 22
AP Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Baylor 4
3. Notre Dame 5
4. Maryland 2
5. South Carolina 7
6. Mississippi State 3
7. Oregon State 10
8. Florida State T8
9. Ohio State 12
10. Stanford T8
11. Washington 11
12. Texas 6
13. Duke 13
14. Louisville 14
15. UCLA 15
16. Miami 17
17. North Carolina State 18
18. DePaul 19
19. Oklahoma 16
20. Kentucky 22
21. Syracuse 20
22. Drake 21
23. Missouri 24
24. Kansas State —
25. Temple 23
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Ohio State lost four nonconference games to South Carolina, Baylor, Miami and UConn. An early Big Ten loss to Michigan State stung. Ohio State was good, but maybe not quite at the elite level expected. But an 11-game winning streak to end the regular season, including last week’s upset of No. 2 Maryland, helped the Buckeyes clinch the Big Ten title. Having one of the best scorers in the country in Kelsey Mitchell and the roster depth where two McDonald’s All-Americans (Tori McCoy and Kiara Lewis) came off the bench made the difference.
