Ballot Breakdown: Not giving up on Gonzaga
Ballot Breakdown: Not giving up on Gonzaga

Mon, 02/27/2017 - 11:28pm | Scott Richey

RICHEY’S MEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Gonzaga    1
2. Kansas    3
3. Villanova    2
4. UCLA    5
5. Oregon    6
6. North Carolina    7
7. Arizona    4
8. Kentucky    9
9. Louisville    8
10. SMU    14
11. West Virginia      15
12. Baylor    10
13. Florida State    16
14. Butler    22
15. Purdue    13
16. Duke    11
17. Cincinnati    12
18. Saint Mary’s    18
19. Virginia    17
20. Florida    19
21. Creighton    21
22. Notre Dame    25
23. Miami    —
24. Oklahoma State    —
25. Minnesota    —

 

AP Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Kansas    3
2. Villanova    2
3. UCLA    5
4. Gonzaga    1
5. North Carolina    8
6. Oregon    6
7. Arizona    4
8. Louisville    7
9. Kentucky    11
10. West Virginia    12
11. Baylor     9
12. Florida    13
13. Butler    22
14. SMU    17
15. Florida State    19
16. Purdue    14
17. Duke    10
18. Cincinnati    15
19. Notre Dame    21
20. Saint Mary’s    20
21. Wichita State    25
22. Wisconsin    16
23. Virginia    18
24. Iowa State    —
25. Miami    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Well, at least we’re not out on the Gonzaga island alone. But 63 other voters apparently decided Gonzaga’s place as the No. 1 team country was tied directly to a perfect season. The “overrated” narrative kicked in immediately following the loss to BYU, but that doesn’t erase the fact this could well be Mark Few’s best team. The Bulldogs have five double-digit scorers, an All-American candidate in Nigel Williams-Goss and multiple strong rebounders. It’s one loss. Gonzaga didn’t become a terrible basketball team overnight.

 

RICHEY’S WOMEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Baylor    4
3. Notre Dame    5
4. Maryland    2
5. South Carolina    6
6. Mississippi State    3
7. Oregon State    10
8. Ohio State    13
9. Stanford    7
10. Florida State    9
11. Duke    11
12. Washington    12
13. Louisville    14
14. UCLA    16
15. Texas    8
16. North Carolina State    17
17. DePaul    18
18. Miami    19
19. Oklahoma    15
20. Drake    20
21. Creighton    21
22. Kansas State    24
23. Syracuse    25
24. Kentucky    —
25. Temple    22

 

AP Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Baylor    4
3. Notre Dame    5
4. Maryland    2
5. South Carolina    7
6. Mississippi State    3
7. Oregon State    10
8. Florida State    T8
9. Ohio State    12
10. Stanford    T8
11. Washington    11
12. Texas    6
13. Duke    13
14. Louisville    14
15. UCLA    15
16. Miami    17
17. North Carolina State    18
18. DePaul    19
19. Oklahoma    16
20. Kentucky    22
21. Syracuse    20
22. Drake    21
23. Missouri    24
24. Kansas State    —
25. Temple    23

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Ohio State lost four nonconference games to South Carolina, Baylor, Miami and UConn. An early Big Ten loss to Michigan State stung. Ohio State was good, but maybe not quite at the elite level expected. But an 11-game winning streak to end the regular season, including last week’s upset of No. 2 Maryland, helped the Buckeyes clinch the Big Ten title. Having one of the best scorers in the country in Kelsey Mitchell and the roster depth where two McDonald’s All-Americans (Tori McCoy and Kiara Lewis) came off the bench made the difference.

