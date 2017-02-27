Film review: 5 things learned from Illinois' win at Nebraska

Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY took another look at Illinois’ 73-57 win on Sunday night at Nebraska. Five things that caught his eye:

Secretary of Defense

Te’Jon Lucas’ lateral quickness has made a difference for the Illinois defense. The freshman point guard’s ability to simply keep his man in front of him is the Illini’s first line of defense, and it’s been a good one. Lucas split Sunday’s game guarding either Tai Webster or Glynn Watson Jr. Webster scored 17 points, but took 15 shots to do it. Watson, on the other hand, made just a single three-pointer in the game.



Block brigade

The Illini were credited with just one blocked shot in the official box score. They probably had three, with two of them — likely the from behind swipe blocks by Malcolm Hill in the first half — being marked down as two of Illinois’ season-high 12 steals instead. The Illini aren’t a great shot-blocking team, ranking last in the Big Ten and 318th nationally in blocked shot percentage, but they’ve had more in the last five games than in the five before that or the five before that.



Hitting the glass

Jalen Coleman-Lands is known for his shooting. He showed that off against the Cornhuskers with a trio of made three-pointers. But the sophomore guard’s rebounding has improved this season, and his four first-half boards led Illinois at the break. It also left him just one shy of the team lead for the game — Leron Black’s five — as all nine Illini had at least two rebounds.



Rare trip to the rim

Black’s second half fast break dunk is notable for two reasons. One, it’s a dunk. Always notable. Two, the redshirt sophomore forward simply doesn’t score at the rim that often. Per Hoop-Math.com, just 13 percent of Black’s shots have come at the rim this season, where he’s shooting 65 percent. He also went 1 of 4 from three-point range against the ‘Huskers. His sweet spot is the mid-range jumper, where he gets 74 percent of his shots and makes 47 percent of them.



Sharing is caring

Tracy Abrams did more than just knock down four three-pointers against Nebraska. Playing more at the point, the sixth-year guard tied his season high with six assists to lead the Illini. Twice — once in the first half and again early in the second — Abrams used a misdirection dribble to draw the attention of the defense before passing behind himself on the perimeter for a three-pointer by Hill.