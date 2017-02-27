Lunardi: Illini's NCAA chances 'a long shot'

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has a path to the NCAA tournament, but ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi considers talk of the Illini on the bubble heading into the final week of the regular season still a little premature.

“If they’re in the conversation, it’s pretty far on the perimeter of the conversation,” Lunardi told The News-Gazette on Monday afternoon. “They are still 7-9 in the (Big Ten), a league that’s generally considered to be down. A league in which the committee didn’t have a top four seed when it did the reveal a couple weeks ago.”

Lunardi’s minimum standard for Illinois to have a better shot at its first NCAA tournament berth is two more wins. Beat Michigan State on Wednesday in the regular season home finale. Then take care of business at Rutgers on Saturday.

“I ran all their numbers I use to try and slot teams, and they didn’t make eitehr the first four out or next four out lists,” Lunardi said. “I think they’d be on the board because of a good finish, but I’d still put their chances as a long shot at this point.”

Illinois has moved from not a chance to long shot, however, with its recent three-game winning streak and four wins in its last five games. That two of those victories came against Northwestern helped further boost the Illini’s résumé.

“Winning cures a lot of ills, and they’ve been able to do that for the most part,” Lunardi said. “It’s salvaged their season.”

More wins are necessary in Lunardi’s opinion. Two more this week. Then at least one in the Big Ten tournament to either avoid a bad loss or tack on another solid win.

Illinois does have a handful of résumé highlights. The sweep of the Wildcats is one. Thumping VCU on a neutral court is another. And the win against Michigan continually looks better since the Wolverines have won five of six, including victories against Wisconsin and Purdue.

“And they’re 7-9, which is a gigantic anchor,” Lunardi said. “While this is a year in which we may see a record number of power conference temas with losing records in their leagues, I have a hard time seeing that’s going to happen in the Big Ten. I think most neutral observers would agree with and understand that.”

Illinois ranks 57th in RPI and 62nd in KenPom. The Illini’s strength of schedule is their best metric, ranking eighth in the nation.

Lunardi sees that as artifically propping up Illinois’ computer numbers.

“I’m not an eye test guy,” Lunardi said. “I think we play 30-35 games for a reason. We should trust results, but you know what a tournament team looks like and I know what a tournament team looks like and they’re probably not a tournament team.

“They have a classic NIT résumé, which I understand is like Miss Congeniality, but not everybody can be Miss America.”