Hill's support system helped him through his four-year career

CHAMPAIGN — Malcolm Hill doesn’t want the possible emotions of today’s Senior Night game, his last at State Farm Center, to get in the way of playing like he knows he can as Illinois tries to extend its winning streak to four against Michigan State.

Hill will likely be his calm, collected self.

But Senior Night isn’t solely about the players. It’s about their parents, too. So how does Hill think his parents will handle it?

“She doesn’t like showing her emotions, so I don’t know if she’ll be emotional,” Hill said about his mom, Machanda. “My dad’s more like me — a laid back, chill type of guy. We’ll see.”

What Hill has known in his four years at Illinois is there’s a support system behind him. If his mom, dad, Malcolm Sr., or another family member isn’t at a game, he’s got a cast of friends and family in the Metro East area watching Illinois play.

“My mom and my whole family is big on me always having one support cast with me no matter where I play,” Hill said. “It’s been like that since I was a kid. All the AAU tournaments, high school tournaments, camps I’ve been to, she always wants to make sure I have one support cast there.

“I always have support at home, too. A lot of my family and friends watch the games and let me know about it and text me almost every game.”

But more often than not, all the Illinois senior guard has to do is look into the crowd and see his support system in person.

Machanda Hill is a regular at State Farm Center. Tonight’s Senior Night game against the Spartans will make her 17-0 on home games this season.

“I think I can just get in my car and it knows to go by itself,” Machanda Hill said, laughing. “I don’t even have to direct the car. It knows how to get to State Farm Center. … I try to make as many as I can, weather permitting. I just felt it was important as a parent to be there in support in the good and the bad.”

Machanda Hill has hit most of the other Big Ten arenas, too, save for a few of the more distant trips like Nebraska and Rutgers. The last four years have been a bit of a basketball tour throughout the Midwest.

“It went by way too quickly,” Machanda Hill said. “I can’t believe the time is already here. Both his father and I are just incredibly proud of him — proud of the way he’s carried himself the time he’s been here.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into (Senior Night). I’m sure it’s going to be surreal knowing that’s going to be the last time we’ll be seeing him play at State Farm Center when four short years ago he arrived on campus as a 17-year-old, bright eyed. Now he’s on pace to get his degree.”

Malcolm Hill would rather today not be about him. He’s grateful for his four-year Illini career and said his time in Champaign has helped him grow as a person, player and student. That four-year career isn’t finished just yet, though.

“I’ll have time to think about that when the season’s over — to look back on things,” Malcolm Hill said. “I’m not trying to look back on anything right now because I think that would just be a little selfish of me. We still have a season to play, still have games to play and we’ve got goals in mind. I don’t want to make it personal about me at all.”

Hill is one of six players that will be honored before today’s 8 p.m. game along with Tracy Abrams, Mike Thorne Jr., Alex Austin, Maverick Morgan and Jaylon Tate.

Hill is one of the last ties to the Bruce Weber era. Abrams played for Weber, but his circumstances — two season-ending injuries that prolonged his career to a sixth year — are a bit different. Hill committed to Weber before the former Illinois coach was fired by Mike Thomas in March 2012.

He stuck with the Illini when Groce was hired. Reminiscing to that time, Groce said it was hard to believe four years had passed since he first met with a 17-year-old Hill.

“Obviously I remember the phone call saying, ‘Coach, I’m in,’ ” Groce said. “Believe me. I’m glad he made that phone call.”

Hill said he was committed all along.

“I just remember we went out to eat with my mom and dad and I asked him, ‘Do I have a scholarship here?’ ” Hill said. “He asked me, ‘Did I want two of them?’ That kind of showed me how much he really thought of me as a basketball player and as a person.”

Groce’s opinion hasn’t changed much — really, only grown — in the four years since.

“He’s one of the hardest workers in terms of the amount of time he puts in away from what we ask them to do,” Groce said. “He’s certainly up there in the guys that I’ve coached — both as an assistant and head coach. He cares. Because of that investment, he’s experienced some dividends from that and improved and grown and gotten better.”