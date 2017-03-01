Illini grade vs. Michigan State: B+

Player of the game

Illinois’ Malcolm Hill

It was another double-digit scoring performance for the Illini senior — and 11th 20-plus point game of the season. Hill’s 22 points led all scorers, and, in typical fashion, he added four rebounds and four assists.



Backcourt

Michigan State: C-

Illinois: A-

Hill’s game-high scoring effort helps. But so does Hill, Tracy Abrams and Te’Jon Lucas combing for 11 of the Illini’s 14 assists. The Spartans’ guards were relatively ineffective save for Alvin Ellis knocking down a trio of three-pointers.



Frontcourt

Michigan State: A

Illinois: B

Maverick Morgan and Leron Black both finished in double figures and pulled down seven rebounds apiece. The Illini needed that considering Miles Bridges put up 21 points and 10 rebounds and Nick Ward 11 points and six boards.



Bench

Michigan State: B-

Illinois: B-

It was a draw. Fourteen points apiece for each team’s reserves. Most of the Spartans’ came form Matt McQuaid (six points). Jalen Coleman-Lands had six points of his own, but it was Kipper Nichols that hit the free throw to make it a three-point game at the end.



Overall

Michigan State: B-

Illinois: B+

Every game in the last two weeks has been “must win” for the Illini. And, with four straight wins and five in their last six, they’ve done it. Wednesday’s was just enough stops and just enough made shots to get past the Spartans.