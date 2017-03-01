Illini notes: Hill climbing all-time scoring list

CHAMPAIGN — Tim Finke’s recruitment remains steady. That’s probably the best way to describe it at this point of the season as college programs enter the final stage of their own season and Finke plays in the Class 3A postseason.

“The coaches are hitting me up pretty steadily, but it’s nothing too big,” Finke said. “They’re in season and trying to make their runs as well. It’s a little bit less (than during the fall), but it’s still quite a bit. None of the coaches are overboard with it to an annoying part, but it’s a text here or there.”

Finke and Champaign Central will play for a regional title Friday at Combes Gym.

“Right now I’m focusing on my team and making a run,” the 6-foot-6 junior guard said. “I take my time (with recruiting). I don’t feel inclined to respond right that second, but I respond throughout the day and respond to every coach.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Finke picked up three new scholarship offers in January — from Pittsburgh, Butler and Boston College. He has 18 total, including Illinois, of course, and at least one from each of power six conferences.

“Pitt offered me at the beginning of the year,” Finke said. “I like their staff. I haven’t had a chance to meet them in person, but I’ve got to know them over the phone. I’ve actually talked to all their staff, so that’s pretty cool. I get a feel for who they are and what they’re about. Their style of play is pretty intriguing.”



✰ ✰ ✰

The hottest basketball topic in Champaign, of course, is playing out in the Finke family.

“I love it,” Finke said of the hairdo his older brother, Michael, sports for the Illini. “I don’t want him to ever cut it.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Joe Lunardi was not high on Illinois’ NCAA tournament chances, calling the Illini a “long shot” and, really, on the fringe of the bubble talk. The bubble, however, has begun to work itself out, the ESPN bracketologist said, from earlier in the conference season when several teams could claim at least a spot somewhere on it.

That could help Illinois’ chances considering the Illini have trended in a positive direction in the final weeks of the regular season.

“A lot of teams that were hanging around the cut line with just really awful profiles — at least in their own league — all lost,” Lunardi said, referring to Clemson, Kansas State and TCU.

“More teams are playing their way out than in,” Lunardi continued, adding that he can only remember one instance when a team four games below .500 in conference play earned an at-large bid. “I’m not sure the pool of legitimate at-larges is going to be that deep unless we have so many upsets that there’s a squeeze on that group.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Teams with sub-.500 records are still eligible for the NCAA tournament. Lunardi, though, would like to see basketball adopt a change like college football has for bowl games where a .500 record in conference play would be a minimum standard.

“I don’t know how you couldn’t take an Illinois State over a team that’s 6-12 in the Big 12,” Lunardi said as a hypothetical, although the 25-5 Redbirds will likely find themselves on the bubble should they not win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

“If that were to happen, I think that’s a travesty,” Lunardi continued. “I’d believe anything after last year, but I think most people would go, ‘How would you do that?’ I understand the Big 12 is way better than the Valley, but your conference schedule is two-thirds of your season, and if you blatantly fail at it I don’t think you’ve earned the right to play for a championship.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Malcolm Hill scored 22 points Wednesday night against Michigan State, giving him 1,770 for his career and moving him into fourth place — past Brian Cook — on Illinois’ all-time career scoring list.

Up next is Dee Brown at 1,812 career points.

“The fact my name will go down as one of the top scorers to ever play for Illinois, that’s pretty cool,” Hill said. “Especially coming in as a freshman. I never thought I would ever be good enough to even play here. It shows the hard work and dedication I put into the game.

“It’s hard to believe because there’s been a lot of great players that played here. I remember coming to the camps when I was a little kid. I remember when Dee was still a player, and I would just look up to those guys. Now I’m one of the older guys kids look up to.”



✰ ✰ ✰

There’s not an official accounting of it, but if it seems like Illinois is dunking more this season that’s because the Illini are. Just ask senior center Maverick Morgan, who’s one of the Illini doing more of the dunking.

“I would say so, yeah,” Morgan said.

And the cause?

“Some of it’s playing hard on defense,” he continued. “People get breakaway dunks or deflections and we’ve got people running. It’s hard to stop in transition. I would say that’s leading to some of it. Also on the offensive end sharing the ball. Those two things.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Wednesday night’s game against the Spartans was a third straight for Illinois against first-time Big Ten opponents this season. The Illini had early rematches in the conference season, playing both Maryland and Michigan twice in about the span of two weeks between games.

Sunday’s game at Nebraska was the first — and only — against the Cornhuskers. Wednesday was the same against Michigan State and Saturday will be at Rutgers.

“You hate to say you’re speedballing it in a week where you’re playing Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday against first-time opponents, but the reality of it is, yeah, it’s a little bit different,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “Somehow the schedule was falling where we might have played a team two times in two weeks. Obviously that second prep within a two-week window, there’s great familiarity there as you prepare for that opponent for a second time.”

Groce credited his coaching staff for the crash-course prep against the final three teams on the schedule, including Michigan State. And his players for continuing to buy into a “one game at a time” process.

“As soon as I got on the plane, they were handing me the folder (Sunday) night,” Groce said of his assistants. “They’ve got the clips all put together. We have our meeting on Monday morning early, and they were ready to go. Right now, the players have been good about being locked in and taking it one game at a time and have had great attention to detail.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Groce did a little reminiscing on Tuesday about his six seniors honored before Wednesday night’s game against Michigan State. He’d started to since he was headed to the Illini’s senior luncheon after his pre-Michigan State press conference.

“They’ve been through a lot both on and off the court and really grown as people,” Groce said. “What they’ve done academically is ridiculous. They have a chance to finish with 10 degrees from the University of Illinois.”

Six of those degrees, of course, will be split between Tracy Abrams and Mike Thorne Jr., who are both working on second master’s degrees this year, giving them three total degrees apiece.



✰ ✰ ✰

But that was about all the reminiscing Groce wanted to do.

“All the numbers and stuff like that, the stories, we’re on that deal right now where we’re talking about climbing a ladder one step at a time and continuing to stay in bunker mode,” Groce said. “Out of respect — maybe in particular for a conversation I had with Tracy (Monday) — I’ll have those guys over for a meal and we’ll have a heck of a time when it’s all finished up.”

Scott Richey