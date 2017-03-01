LIVE! Michigan State

Illinois 8, Michigan State 8 — 15:29 left in 1st half

Kind of a wild start to tonight's game. State Farm Center is the fullest I've seen it all season, and it was loud at tipoff. Of course, when the Orange Krush aren't screaming their heads off, it settles back into typical SFC, but a tie game at this point has given the Illini fans a reason to still be enthused. So, too, have three-pointers by Tracy Abrams and Leron Black.

Here's how this game is a little different than the past few at State Farm Center. Forget about the sellout. There's actually an active pregame Illini Twitter crowd. Usually takes the game to start to get people tweeting.

To social media!

Went to the Illini basketball hall of fame for the first time. As a life long Illini fan, pretty cool to see. pic.twitter.com/AiHPquCLfz — Emily Scott (@emscott14) March 2, 2017

Can we do #Illini throwback jerseys to the onesie-looking thing on the far left? pic.twitter.com/KBPrarNr4m — Emily Scott (@emscott14) March 2, 2017

Kid just hit half court shot for 10k. #illini pic.twitter.com/GDVhG0E51L — Mark Moroni (@MarkM80) March 2, 2017

Could not have better seats for the biggest game of the year.#Illini #WeWillWin pic.twitter.com/iJdPdvNG7i — john stanley (@illinirocks) March 2, 2017

Illinois had plenty of prep for two of its last three games. The Illini had a full week to prepare before they knocked off Iowa in Iowa City. Then four days between beating Northwestern at home and following that up with a win at Nebraska.

There was a shorter prep for tonight's game against Michigan State — just Monday and Tuesday.

"Quick turnaround for both teams trying to manage how much we do physically and making sure we’re mentally and physically ready to go (tonight)," Illinois coach John Groce said. "I’m expecting a real war, a battle. Both teams have been playing really well here. We know it’s a great challenge — whether it’s on the backboard, whether it’s transition defense, whether it’s defending their personnel. They’re very good, and they’re playing very, very well."

Tonight's game gives the Illini another opportunity to continue their strong play of the last month.

"It’s fun to be playing well, and that’s not a given," Groce said. "It’s certainly not. The root of that is the way we’ve competed with some toughness and togetherness. The guys have come together and played for each other. Our upperclassmen have spearheaded that, but our younger guys have really stepped up as well."

Illinois seniors Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan both expressed a small sense of disbelief that tonight is their final regular season game at State Farm Center. Hill called it "crazy to think about." Morgan said his Illini career "flew by; lightspeed."

Both had a similar thought about not getting caught up in the emotions of the game.

"I think any thoughts like that should be positive," Morgan said. "Why not give it your all? I don’t think anybody’s nervous or sad or whatever. There’s time to look back and reminisce, but now now. We’re staying right here in the moment."

DYK? @maverick_morgan is stands 7th on #Illini list for career FG percentage at 55.1 (min. 500 att.)



Game Notes » https://t.co/0008xaZXGe pic.twitter.com/d0IFDGHPMm — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 1, 2017

It's the final LIVE! Report of the season from State Farm Center. Kind of hard to believe it's already March, right? And it's sort of equally hard to believe Illinois (17-12, 7-9 Big Ten) is facing off against Michigan State (18-11, 10-6) with so much on the line considering the position the Illini were in just a month ago.

That position was down and out. Illinois started February with a 68-59 home loss to Minnesota. That had the Illini at 13-11 on the season and 3-8 in the Big Ten. Things were bleak. But since? Illinois has won four of five, including the three-game winning streak the Illini will put on the line tonight against Michigan State.

The young Spartans — this is Tom Izzo's least experienced team in a decade — have won two in a row and six of their last eight. Michigan State had its tourney fate questioned earlier this season, too, but seems to be a firm lock at this point.

Weird Big Ten season for sure.

And, of course, it's Senior Night here at State Farm Center. Before that 8 p.m. tip (aka the worst thing) Illinois will recognize six veteran players. Can't really use seniors to describe them all considering two — Tracy Abrams and Mike Thorne Jr. — are working on their second graduate degree. The other four — Malcolm Hill, Maverick Morgan, Jaylon Tate and Alex Austin — are a bit more conventional in the whole "senior" thing.

Tipoff is in about 90 minutes. Until then, catch up on the Illini hoops coverage here at IlliniHQ.com from the past couple days:

Hill's support system helped him through his four-year career

CHAMPAIGN — Malcolm Hill doesn’t want the possible emotions of today’s Senior Night game, his last at State Farm Center, to get in the way of playing like he knows he can as Illinois tries to extend its winning streak to four against Michigan State.

Hill will likely be his calm, collected self.

But Senior Night isn’t solely about the players. It’s about their parents, too. So how does Hill think his parents will handle it?

“She doesn’t like showing her emotions, so I don’t know if she’ll be emotional,” Hill said about his mom, Machanda. “My dad’s more like me — a laid back, chill type of guy. We’ll see.”

What Hill has known in his four years at Illinois is there’s a support system behind him. If his mom, dad, Malcolm Sr., or another family member isn’t at a game, he’s got a cast of friends and family in the Metro East area watching Illinois play.

To continue reading, click here.

Then make your way to these items:

— Tate: Young Spartans oozing with NBA potential

— Beat writer's prediction: Michigan State 73, Illinois 64

— (VIDEO) Illini Preview: 'We have a lot to play for'

VIDEO: Hear from John Groce, Malcolm Hill & Maverick Morgan before tomorrow's game vs. Michigan State. https://t.co/TPT8CnynAK | #Illini pic.twitter.com/VM7SLFhczn — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 28, 2017

Lunardi: Illini's NCAA chances a 'long shot'

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has a path to the NCAA tournament, but ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi considers talk of the Illini on the bubble heading into the final week of the regular season still a little premature.

“If they’re in the conversation, it’s pretty far on the perimeter of the conversation,” Lunardi told The News-Gazette on Monday afternoon. “They are still 7-9 in the (Big Ten), a league that’s generally considered to be down. A league in which the committee didn’t have a top four seed when it did the reveal a couple weeks ago.”

Lunardi’s minimum standard for Illinois to have a better shot at its first NCAA tournament berth is two more wins. Beat Michigan State on Wednesday in the regular season home finale. Then take care of business at Rutgers on Saturday.

“I ran all their numbers I use to try and slot teams, and they didn’t make either the first four out or next four out lists,” Lunardi said. “I think they’d be on the board because of a good finish, but I’d still put their chances as a long shot at this point.”

To continue reading, click here.

Then keep checking out IlliniHQ.com and the LIVE! Report for more from Illinois' regular season home finale. (NOTE: The 8 p.m. tip will mean fewer updates in the second half. Deadline looms and all that).