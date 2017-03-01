No surprise, Hill leads the way in Illini's résumé-building win

CHAMPAIGN — No streaming to the exits before the game was over this time.

No, Wednesday night was a moment Illinois fans have been waiting for all season. A game that mattered for an Illini team trending in the right direction at the end of the season. Against a major opponent in Tom Izzo’s Michigan State.

The sellout crowd that filled State Farm Center, save for a couple empty seats here and there, delivered an atmosphere that has been absent in Champaign.

And those nearly 15,544 fans erupted as Illinois closed out its 73-70 victory against Michigan State with a defense that caused enough disruption to the Spartans and an offense that fed off those defensive stops.

“We fed off that a lot,” sixth-year guard Tracy Abrams said about the crowd. “It keeps us flowing. We definitely appreciate our fans and their support.”

It was loud Wednesday night. Uncomfortably so at some points. Multiple fatheads of each of the six Illini seniors honored before the game were scattered throughout the Orange Krush. The atmosphere harkened back to when, well, the home of the Illini went by a different name.

“The crowd was great,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “It was a great environment. Credit goes to Illinois for that. … I don’t think we had the focus there in the first half to guard the three and not turn the ball over. Those were our keys, and they stuck it right in our tail.”

It was also an emotional finish for Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill, who led all scorers with 22 points on Senior Night and who fought off tears in his postgame interview on BTN.

“I was just thinking about the first game I ever played here,” Hill said. “I just remember, even, my first day stepping on campus thinking if I’m even good enough to play for this university. … A lot was running through my head those split seconds.”

Illini coach John Groce had some of the same emotions in his own postgame interview on BTN.

“It was a high-level game,” he said. “There was a lot of emotion both ways. It’s kind of that way this time of year. It’s cool when you’re still playing for something. Not everyone gets to do that.”

Abrams and Hill both considered the win against the Spartans among the top three games they’ve played in an Illini uniform. Ever. Hill was even tempted to put it at No. 1.

“It came down to the last buzzer,” Hill said. “It will be a hell of a memory for me because I got laid out on that last play. That hit’s going to be hard to forget.”

What happened

It might have taken most of the season, but Illinois has found a winning formula. A mostly stingy defense. An offense that can score inside or out. The Illini put it all together again for their fourth win in a row and fifth in six games with a 73-70 victory against Michigan State.

What it means

That path to an NCAA tournament berth? Yeah, it’s still open for Illinois. But it only stays open as long as the Illini keep on winning. That means their regular season finale. And at least one game in the Big Ten tournament, if not two. There’s still work to be done — and free throws to be made.

What’s next

Illinois (18-12, 8-9 Big Ten) will wrap up its regular season Saturday at Rutgers. The last time the Illini played the Scarlet Knights (13-17, 2-15) in New Jersey, the game went three overtimes before Illinois pulled out a 110-101 victory behind a 32-point game from Malcolm Hill.