Bob Asmussen's Hoop It Up: Illinois getting some love

Video: Illini Recap: 'We just figured it out' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Hear from Illinois coach John Groce and guards Malcolm Hill and Tracy Abrams and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo after the Illini's Senior Night win against the Spartans. Video

Each week, Bob Asmussen offers his views on the game Dan Dakich and Dick Vitale love to shout about:

Team of the Week

Illinois

During most of the season, it was pretty easy, and justifiable, to pick on the team. But in the past two weeks, it seems to have found itself. Road wins at Iowa and Nebraska and home victories against the Northwestern and Michigan State have Illinois within shouting distance of the NCAA tournament. Win at Rutgers on Saturday and follow that with a couple victories at the Big Ten tournament and John Groce will be going to his second NCAA tournament as Illinois coach. Many players have contributed for Illinois, but Malcolm Hill has shown he wants to keep his career going for as long as possible. He has put up big enough numbers that he will eventually hear his name called for the school’s new Hall of Fame.



Team of the Weak

North Carolina

A week ago, fellow ACC member Virginia earned the dishonor. This time, the team that lost to Virginia takes the prize. Not only did the Tar Heels lose to struggling Virginia, but they scored just 43 points Monday. That is not the way to impress the NCAA tournament selection committee. Especially, when there are other teams (Louisville, UCLA, Arizona) ready to make a move to No. 1. What happened to Roy Williams and pals? Some of the credit has to go to Tony Bennett’s defense and sleep-inducing offense. And some goes to Tar Heels ineptitude. North Carolina hit just 35 percent of its shots from the field and 25 percent of its three-pointers. The Virginia win came less than two weeks after a 24-point loss by the Cavs in Chapel Hill.



Final Four

If the tournament started today, these would be the best bets to be playing the final weekend:



1. KANSAS (PREVIOUS: 2)

Gonzaga’s loss is Kansas’ gain. The Jayhawks celebrated their move back to the top with a 10-point home win Monday against Oklahoma. Lon Kruger’s team is having a rough season, but put up a fight against the Jayhawks, who have won 13 Big 12 titles in a row. Kansas trailed by 12 points before outscoring Oklahoma by 20 to close the game. On Senior Day in Lawrence, Bill Self’s son Tyler started the game and played 3 minutes. Afterward, he thanked his dad for the chance to play at Kansas. Folks in C-U remember Tyler Self when he was young kid.



2. UCLA (3)

Riding an eight-game winning streak, the nation’s top-scoring team hit its season average (98) Wednesday in a blowout of Washington. UCLA is a game behind Oregon and Arizona at the top of the loaded Pac-12. It closes the regular season Saturday at home against Washington State. Superstar freshman Lonzo Ball is about to become the Pac-12 rookie assists leader, passing Gary Payton. Ball also just went by Jason Kidd. That’s good company.



3. VILLANOVA (—)

The Wildcats had no problem against Creighton on Saturday, winning by 16 on Senior Day. They close the regular season this weekend at Georgetown before the Big East tournament next week. The Wildcats will be heavy favorites in New York and appear in great shape to earn the No. 1 seed in the East Region. The one team that has Villanova’s number this season, Butler, won’t be a concern until the Big East finale. The only non-Butler loss this season came at Marquette. Led by one-time Illinois target Jalen Brunson, Villanova ranks among the top 15 nationally in assists.



4. GONZAGA (1)

Maybe it was too much to ask of the Bulldogs to sweep the regular season. Gonzaga was in position to do it Saturday night. At home. Against BYU. The Bulldogs were coming off a staggering 96-38 win at San Diego. Maybe they got too full of themselves. Or maybe they acted like college kids sometimes do and had an off night. BYU’s 79-71 win brings all sorts of questions about Gonzaga’s worthiness to be a No. 1 seed. H.I.U. says yes, as long as the team doesn’t lose in the West Coast tournament. It won’t see BYU again until the tournament finale in Las Vegas. Gonzaga continues to rank among the top 10 nationally in both scoring and defense. That’s normally a scary combination.



Flunking Four

If Santa has a naughty list for college basketball, these teams are certainly on it:



351. NORTH CAROLINA A&T (350)

There is a new best of the worst after Alabama A&M dropped with a win. Funny how that works. The Aggies closed the regular season Thursday night at home against MEAC leader North Carolina Central. The guess here is it was not pretty. A&T should consider changing its name to AT&T so it can get a discount on DirecTV and be able to watch good basketball. Yes, the Aggies have two wins, but one of them came against NAIA school Allen.



350. ALABAMA A&M (351)

The Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season Saturday, beating Prairie View A&M by 13. They followed that with a respectable 10-point loss to SWAC leader Texas Southern. Obviously, A&M is getting better. But it still ranks among the lowest-scoring teams in the country. The Bulldogs played a late game Thursday against Jackson State and close the regular season Saturday at Grambling. A split would be nice.



PRESBYTERIAN (—)

Our hero Ken Pomeroy ranks every team weekly 1 to 351. The Blue Hose is just ahead of last-place Alabama A&M on Pomeroy’s latest list. The low-scoring Hose ended its season Tuesday with a blowout loss to Campbell in the first round of the Big South tournament. Still, love the nickname.



348. RUTGERS (—)

It has been a rough year for the Scarlet Knights in the Big Ten. The football team finished 2-10. The women’s basketball team finished at the bottom of the conference standings. And the men’s basketball team has a four-game lead on Indiana and Nebraska for last place in the Big Ten. Good time for Illinois to visit Rutgers, which has little to play for and will have a short stay in the Big Ten tournament.



Conference call

Ranking the best leagues in the land:

LEAGUE PREV.

1. ACC 1

2. Big Ten 5

3. Big East 2

4. Big 12 3

5. Pac-12 7

6. SEC 8

7. American 6

8. West Coast 4

9. Missouri Valley 9

10. Atlantic 10 10



Wooden watch

1. Caleb Swanigan, Purdue — Not only is Mr. Double-Double a stat stuffer, he also does excellent work off the court. This week, he earned second-team Academic All-America honors. That will go nicely with the All-America honors he will earn for his play.



2. Frank Mason III, Kansas — The senior ended his home career with a 23-point performance in the win against Oklahoma. For the season, he is averaging 20.3 ppg while also contributing with his passing, rebounding and defense.



3. Dillon Brooks, Oregon — The junior from Canada is a big reason the Ducks are contending for the Pac-12 title. He averages 15.6 ppg and is hitting 52 percent of his shots from the field.



Random thoughts

SPEAKING HIS MIND

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin told local reporters the NCAA tournament selection committee seeds teams in an effort to “sell tickets.” He might be on to something. Most projections have Louisville and Kentucky going to Indianapolis for first- and second-round games. That will likely prevent nearby Cincinnati from making the short drive to Indy. Of course, the clever fans of the Wildcats and Cardinals have long since bought tickets to Bankers Life Arena, assuming their teams will be sent there. Wonder if Cronin might have complained his team to games in Salt Lake City or Sacramento.



REMEMBER HIM?

Former Illini assistant coach Tim Jankovich is having a great season at SMU. The Mustangs were 25-4 going into Thursday’s late game against Tulsa. They close the regular season at home Saturday against Memphis, thank you very much. Jankovich worked in Champaign on Bill Self’s staff and moved with Self to Kansas. He has also been a head coach at North Texas and Illinois State.



TROUBLE IN RIVER CITY

That’s one of the nicknames for Omaha, Neb., generally a happy place with little controversy. But former Creighton guard Maurice Watson has locals scratching their heads after being charged with sexual assault. If convicted, he faces a 50-year prison sentence. In January, basketball experts were talking about the Bluejays making a run to the Final Four. Then, Watson suffered a torn ACL that ended his career. That’s nothing compared to the potential for a long prison term. Watson is denying the charges. His bond was set at $750,000. It’s the feel-bad story of the season.