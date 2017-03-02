Bracket expert: Illini are in

Sheldon Jacobson will run the numbers again.

And again in the coming hours and days.

When University of Illinois computer science professor Sheldon Jacobson, who helps oversee a website called Bracket Odds that looks at the projected NCAA tournament field of 68 teams from a purely analytical standpoint, punched in the numbers on Thursday morning, it came up with a favorable result for the Illini.

"Illinois is probaby closer on the right side of the bubble than I think people are giving them credit for," Jacobson said. "I would say yes, that they're in."

Much can change, though, especially if Illinois loses on Saturday at Rutgers.

"They have to beat Rutgers because that would be a bad loss, and they can't afford a bad loss," Jacobson said. "Plus, a lot will depend on the mid-major tournaments and how those shake out."

But as of Thursday morning, hours after Illinois completed a thrilling 73-70 win against Michigan State on Wednesday night at State Farm Center, Jacobson has the Illini among the 68 teams in the NCAA tournament, with Illini garnering a No. 11 seed and playing in Dayton as one of the four play-in games.

Teams to watch out for that, if they go on runs during their respective conference tournaments, may dampen those NCAA tournament hopes for the Illini, according to Jacobson?

Wake Forest, Rhode Island, Seton Hall and Vanderbilt, among others.

When it comes to the Big Ten, Jacobson said he groups Illinois in with Indiana, Iowa and Ohio State as teams who still have a chance to reach the NCAA tournament, dependent on how they fare next week in Washington, D.C., at the Big Ten tournament.

"I think only one of the four of them is going to get in," Jacobson said. "It may come down to Ohio State and Illinois and if they play each other in the Big Ten tournament, the winner of that game could very well be the team that gets in."