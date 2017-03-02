The day after: Illini's big win against Sparty

The sold-out crowd at State Farm Center witnessed arguably the best game in Champaign this season on Wednesday night, with Illinois pulling out a 73-70 win against Michigan State.

So proud of these dudes. They just keep FIGHTING. And that's what #ILLINI do. pic.twitter.com/aPIZRBYIM5 — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 2, 2017

The victory not only extended the Illini's win streak to four games, but it kept alive the possibility of the program reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013 and likely swept aside a possible coaching change that Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman might have made.

Congrats @IlliniMBB, that was was such an awesome game and I'm glad I was able to witness it with the entire #Illini nation. #rawtalent pic.twitter.com/lg0YIRaIyY — Lovie Smith (@LovieSmith) March 2, 2017

Illinois (18-12, 8-9 Big Ten) will try to make it five straight victories when it travels to New Jersey this weekend for an 11 a.m. tip at Rutgers (13-17, 2-15). The Scarlet Knights are in last place in the Big Ten, while Illinois is currently in ninth thanks to its last-season surge.

A win at Rutgers on Saturday would keep the momentum the program has going into next week's Big Ten tournament, which tips off on Wednesday at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

Illinois now with 18 wins and can go 9-9 in Big Ten with win at Rutgers this weekend. John Groce & Co. battling for NCAA tourney and future. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 2, 2017

Illinois seemed destined to play in one of the two first-round games on Wednesday, but thanks to winning five of its last six games, John Groce's program is in a better seeding position.

If the season ended today, Illinois would face Iowa in a second-round game next Thursday, with the winner getting top seed Purdue on March 10.

Illinois swept the season series against the Hawkeyes, winning 76-64 on Jan. 25 in Champaign and then winning 70-66 on Feb. 18 in Iowa City.