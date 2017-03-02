Film review from Illini's home triumph over Sparty

Video: Richey: Imperative hasn't changed; Illini must win » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown following Illinois 73-70 victory against Michigan State on Wednesday night at State Farm Center. Other Related Content Tate: Groce's squad must capitalize on good will

Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY took another look at Illinois’ 73-70 win against Michigan State on Wednesday night. Five things that caught his eye:

UNDERSTANDABLE ANGER

Illinois coach John Groce was hit with a first-half technical foul disputing what could have been another Michigan State turnover. Maverick Morgan and Malcolm Hill had a tight double team on Michigan State’s Nick Ward near the baseline. The Spartans big man got a timeout called at about 4 1/2 seconds after he picked up his dribble, but there might have been some slight dragging of his pivot foot as he tried to avoid the four hands coming at him.



FRESH FACES

Michigan State freshman Miles Bridges showed why he’ll be a lottery pick come June’s NBA draft with his 21-point, 10-rebound double-double. Illinois freshman Kipper Nichols also had a terrific play against Bridges. Nichols caught the ball in the left corner, took one dribble toward the high post, spun back to the baseline and used a power finish against Bridges for the score.



SIZE MATTERS

Morgan scored 10 of his 14 points when Kenny Goins provided Michigan State’s post defense. Morgan’s 4-inch height advantage made a difference, with six of those 10 points coming on righty hooks on the block. Morgan also pulled Goins out for his patented baseline jumper and got a dunk when Goins hedged on a Te’Jon Lucas drive.



QUIET TIME

Morgan’s last made field goal came with 3 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the game. That was also the last shot Illinois would make except for a single free throw each from Hill and Nichols. The Illini defense held up, though, getting stops on five of Michigan State’s final seven possessions.



CLUTCH POKE

Lucas finished the game with two steals and several more deflections. None were bigger, however, than the deflection he got on a Bridges’ drive with about 5 seconds to play. Lucas poked the ball nearly out of Bridges’ hands, and Bridges was only able to recover enough to put up a wild shot. An uncontested drive by Bridges might have allowed him to sink what would have been a game-tying shot.