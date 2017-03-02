Tate: Groce's squad must capitalize on good will

The monster is loose. He exploded out of the forest and is ready to run wild.

Illini Nation has rekindled the fires and made clear its expectation of a basketball renaissance. It’s a little late this season, but it’s coming.

Coach John Groce’s status is suddenly a non-issue as a four-game win streak made irrelevant all those complaints about substitution patterns, shoddy defense and players who don’t improve. (Have you seen Maverick Morgan lately?)

The latest bear hug from Josh Whitman left Groce gasping for air. And the fans even supported Groce’s technical foul early against Michigan State as the refs called eight fouls on Illinois before whistling the more physical Spartans.

To be sure, hard-line grumblers will resurface if the 18-12 Illini falter at Rutgers on Saturday, but the die is cast.

Whether it’s NCAA or NIT, Whitman sees the arrow pointed back in the right direction. Groce’s tenacity has turned the tide and, while more patience will be required.

Groce’s multi-year recruiting efforts in the face of debilitating rejections have set the stage.

If Edwardsville’s likely player of the year, Mark Smith, joins up, the makeup of this class will be the UI’s best in more than a decade.



Let’s break it down

Illini Nation signaled its renewed optimism by packing the Farm (15,544) for a previously snubbed 8 p.m. tipoff.

Starting time is incidental when the games matter. And an aroused crowd was still intact when the final desperate Michigan State shot missed in a 73-70 result.

The special aspect of Illini basketball is this fan base. They’re out there, and they can make a difference when inspired. And Wednesday resembled an old-fashioned tent revival.

What took so long? Well, lots of things. As Groce noted, without clarification, this team isn’t turning out the way it was planned.

Mid-season revisions were required. Center Mike Thorne Jr., a 10-game starter, never overcome his physical disabilities. Jaylon Tate regressed. Jalen Coleman-Lands hit a sophomore slump before rebounding. D.J. Williams and Aaron Jordan aren’t panning out.

Kipper Nichols missed the first 11 games and appeared lost when he first returned to game action. Te’Jon Lucas wasn’t cleared until Oct. 3 and was unimpressive in preseason drills and early appearances.

As Lucas matures, he appears to be a “gamer,” although he’s still getting his drives blocked and is shooting just 32 percent while missing 12 of 17 free throws in the last 10 games.

Lucas had three assists and three turnovers Wednesday while seniors Malcolm Hill and Tracy Abrams shared eight assists with no turnovers.



Dialing in from long distance

On a more realistic note, we’re reminded that those who live by treys often die by them.

Illinois is on a three-point binge. With Leron Black joining the archers, they’ve drained 55 treys in the last six games. Contrast that with past failures: 3 of 17 at Purdue, 2 of 12 at Michigan, 5 of 21 vs. Wisconsin, and 4 of 22 vs. Minnesota.

In the last 10 UI wins dating to BYU on Dec. 17, Illinois made more treys in nine of them. And of the nine losses since Christmas, opponents converted the most treys on seven occasions.

In just the last two games, Illinois broke the back of Nebraska with a stream of bombs, and did the same to MSU on Wednesday night ... the Illini outscoring their Big Ten rivals 117-69 from the arc in their four-game cruise.

Contributing to this shooting streak is an upsurge in confidence stemming from improved all-around play. In these four games, Illinois has been generally sound defensively, has committed 14 fewer turnovers and garnered 11 more steals.

Extra possessions clearly swung Wednesday’s game, the UI cashing 18 points on 15 MSU miscues. Hill, Coleman-Lands and Michael Finke popped three straight treys just as MSU was committing four egregious turnovers, and the spread reached 60-50.

That was just enough to survive three straight bombs by Spartan Alvin Ellis III, a senior who later drew Tom Izzo’s ire for launching one too many.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.