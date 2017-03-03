Big Ten basketball update: The final weekend of the regular season

Each week, copy editor Steve Bourbon takes a crack at breaking down Big Ten basketball from the previous seven days while looking ahead at the next seven:

The Standings

TEAM BIG TEN ALL BEST WIN (RPI); WORST LOSS (RPI)

Purdue 13-4 24-6 neutral vs. Notre Dame (22); at Nebraska (87)

Maryland 11-6 23-7 at Minnesota (17); at Penn State (95)

Minnesota 11-6 23-7 at Purdue (20); at Penn State (95)

Wisconsin 11-6 22-8 at Minnesota (17); vs. Iowa (71)

Northwestern 10-7 21-9 neutral vs. Dayton (21); at Indiana (92)

Michigan State 10-7 18-12 at Minnesota (17); vs. Northeastern (123)

Michigan 9-8 19-11 neutral vs. SMU (19); at Iowa (71)

Iowa 9-8 17-13 vs. Purdue (20); vs. Omaha (140)

Illinois 8-9 18-12 neutral vs. VCU (23); vs. Penn State (95)

Ohio State 7-10 17-13 vs. Minnesota (17); vs. Florida Atlantic (297)

Indiana 6-11 16-14 neutral vs. Kansas (2); at Fort Wayne (166)

Penn State 6-11 14-16 vs. Minnesota (17); vs. Rutgers (173)

Nebraska 6-11 12-17 vs. Purdue (20); vs. Gardner-Webb (190)

Rutgers 2-15 13-17 vs. Nebraska (87); vs. Penn State (95)

The Schedule

It’s the final weekend of the regular season. One last chance for teams to solidify their resumes and impress the selection committee. Copy editor Steve Bourbon is looking to improve his picks after a lackluster 7-6 record last week, bringing him to 74-44 overall for the year. Here’s what’s on tap this week in the Big Ten:

TODAY

Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPNU

One of the hottest teams in the conference against one of the coldest. Illinois has won four in a row, which has given the paddles of life to Illinois’ postseason chances. Rutgers has lost six in a row. That being said, this might be a sneak close game. Illinois’ road struggles haven’t crept up in recent weeks,

but the Illini have won only three road trips all season.

Bourbon’s pick: Illinois, 74-71.



Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Ohio State’s run of playing close games continued Tuesday, as Jae’Sean Tate hit a layup in the waning moments to beat Penn State. The Hoosiers have lost eight of 10 and could finish as low as .500 for the year with a loss today and another setback in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

Bourbon’s pick: Ohio State, 70-69.



Michigan State at Maryland, 1 p.m., BTN

How will the selection committee place a team like Maryland? The Terps are one of three teams in the Big Ten (along with Illinois and Rutgers) not to have a win over the AP Top 25. At the same time, Maryland has 23 wins and will finish either second or third in the Big Ten when it’s all said and done.

Bourbon’s pick: Maryland, 83-75.



SUNDAY

Penn State at Iowa, noon, BTN

Iowa made an appearance on ESPN’s “Bubble Watch” yesterday, and the Hawkeyes aren’t totally out of the picture with an extremely weak bubble nationally. Their RPI (71) and SOS (40) are mediocre at best, but with a deep run in the conference tournament, anything is possible.

Bourbon’s pick: Iowa, 78-72.



No. 16 Purdue at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., CBS

The Boilermakers clinched the Big Ten outright, thanks to the utter nosedive from Wisconsin. With nothing really to play for, it might be difficult for Matt Painter’s bunch to be sharp Sunday. Northwestern is also all but assured a spot in the Big Dance after a wild win over Michigan.

Bourbon’s pick: Northwestern, 74-65.



Minnesota at No. 22 Wisconsin, 5 p.m., BTN

Memo to all Badgers fans: Please remain calm ... but it’s absolutely time to panic. Seriously, what is going on with Wisconsin? The Badgers have lost five straight against unranked opponents — tying a record for most consecutive losses by a ranked team. After starting the season 21-3, Greg Gard needs to right the ship, and quickly, in Madison. Minnesota has won eight in a row and would love to pour salt in the wounds of its rival to the south.

Bourbon’s pick: Minnesota, 58-54.



Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN

Giving up a full-court pass to lose in the final 1.7 seconds against Northwestern is simply inexcusable for the Wolverines. Of their past five losses, four have been by five points or fewer. Those missed opportunities might doom Michigan on Selection Sunday ­­— especially if it stumbles against the Cornhuskers.

Bourbon’s pick: Michigan, 71-65.



Awards Watch: How Steve Bourbon sees it

Big Ten MVP

PLAYER, SCHOOL PREV.

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue 1

Melo Trimble, Maryland 2

Nate Mason, Minnesota 4

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin 3

Miles Bridges, Michigan State 5

Bourbon’s take: Mason is possibly the hottest player in the conference on the Big Ten’s hottest team. He dropped 25 points in his last outing, a win over Nebraska on Thursday, and the Gophers have won eight in a row — which is the same number of wins Minnesota had all of last season.



Illini MVP

PLAYER, POS. PREV.

Malcolm Hill, G 1

Maverick Morgan, C 3

Leron Black, F 5

Te’Jon Lucas, G 2

Jalen Coleman-Lands, G 3

Bourbon’s take: Hill’s 22 points led the Illini in their last contest against Michigan State, but he had quite a bit of help. Black (15) and Morgan (14) joined him in double digits scoring, while both Illini big men added seven rebounds.



Freshman of the Year

PLAYER, SCHOOL PREV.

Miles Bridges, Michigan State 1

Lamar Stevens, Penn State 3

Amir Coffey, Minnesota 2

Nick Ward, Michigan State —

Anthony Cowan, Maryland 5

Bourbon’s take: Bridges might be the best freshman in the conference, but his teammate Ward stole the show this past week. He was named the conference’s player of the week and freshman of the week after averaging 21 points and nine rebounds in a pair of games. Ward wasn’t as effective against Illinois on Wednesday, tallying only 11 points and six rebounds.



Coach of the Year

COACH, SCHOOL PREV.

Chris Collins, Northwestern 1

Matt Painter, Purdue 2

Richard Pitino, Minnesota 3

Mark Turgeon, Maryland 4

Greg Gard, Wisconsin 5

Bourbon’s take: With Northwestern’s Hail Mary win over Michigan on Wednesday, the Wildcats all but sealed their NCAA tournament dreams. With that, Collins also locked up this award. A case could be made for the incredible turnaround Pitino has accomplished this year, and Painter will get some consideration for winning the regular-season title outright, but Collins is the guy here.



Dance cards

SCHOOL POSTSEASON FATE

Maryland NCAA

Michigan NCAA

Michigan State NCAA

Minnesota NCAA

Northwestern NCAA

Purdue NCAA

Wisconsin NCAA

Illinois NIT

Iowa NIT

Ohio State CBI

Indiana Home

Nebraska Home

Penn State Home

Rutgers Home

Bourbon’s take: Keeping Illinois on the outside looking in for another week. The Illini need to be careful to take care of business against a feisty Rutgers team today. Michigan and Michigan State should both be in the field as well, although both have road tilts this weekend that could set them back. Those are really the only three teams on the bubble in the Big Ten — the rest of the conference will be playing for seeding or planning offseason vacations.



Picks to Click

Each week, Bob Asmussen and Steve Bourbon scour the schedule for the best games ... and the worst. Here are their picks for this week:

BOB SAYS ...

Game of the Week: Duke at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m. today. Let’s be honest: Which team do you hate less? Is it the Tar Heels, who have avoided penalties for NCAA misdeeds? Or is the floor-slapping Blue Devils, who have taken annoying to a new level? Both programs have won a lot of titles and shipped off a bunch of lottery picks to the NBA. You can’t deny their success. If the past is any indication, the latest matchup has a chance to be an instant classic. You don’t want to miss it. Just in case.

Game of the Weak: Gonzaga at Pepperdine/Pacific, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Last time out, the Bulldogs lost to BYU at home. So they will be angry. Incredible Hulk angry. In two games against the Waves, Gonzaga won by a combined 77 points. In two games against the Tigers, the margin was 41.

STEVE SAYS ...

Game of the Week: Miami at Florida State, 3 p.m. today. These two have had some great games on the gridiron, but it’s much more rare to see both squads in the national spotlight on the hardcourt. No one is catching North Carolina atop the ACC standings, but there are six teams within a game of each other in third place. This weekend will decide important seeding for the conference tournament (and plenty of bragging rights, to be sure).

Game of the Weak: Texas Tech at Kansas State, noon today. On paper, there’s nothing really wrong with either team. Both are 18-12 and both have losing records in the conference. The fact that Kansas State at least is still on the bubble shows how weak the bubble is this year, because neither of these teams are tournament worthy.