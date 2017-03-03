Bob Asmussen's 2017 Unofficial Selection Sunday

Other Related Content Bob Asmussen's Hoop It Up: Illinois getting some love

Let the kids on campus enjoy their Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day fun. We’d rather skip econ class to fill out our NCAA tournament bracket. Here’s who will celebrate March 12 (Selection Sunday), courtesy staff writer and part-Irishman Bob Asmussen, whose hair is naturally green:

EAST

(New York)

1. Villanova (Big East)

2. Oregon (Pac-12)

3. Baylor (Big 12)

4. Virginia (ACC)

5. Purdue (Big Ten)

6. Creighton (Big East)

7. Maryland (Big Ten)

8. South Carolina (SEC)

9. VCU (Atlantic 10)

10. Providence (Big East)

11. Syracuse (ACC)

12. California (Pac-12)

13. Illinois State (Missouri Valley)

14. Princeton (Ivy League)

15. Bucknell (Patriot)

16. Mount St. Mary’s (Northeast)

17. Cal-Irvine (Big West)

Asmussen’s take: Sorry, Illinois fans, but your favorite school doesn’t make the cut. But C-U will have a nearby team to root for when the Redbirds take the Missouri Valley title and earn a berth. Defending national champion Villanova is far from a sure bet to return to the Final Four.

MIDWEST

(Kansas City, Mo.)

1. Kansas (Big 12)

2. Louisville (ACC)

3. Arizona (Pac-12)

4. Florida (SEC)

5. Cincinnati (American)

6. Iowa State (Big 12)

7. St. Mary’s (West Coast)

8. Xavier (Big East)

9. Wichita State (Missouri Valley)

10. Northwestern (Big Ten)

11. UNC-Wilmington (Colonial)

12. Nevada (Mountain West)

13. Texas-Arlington (Sun Belt)

14. Akron (MAC)

15. South Dakota (Summit)

16. Winthrop (Big South)

17. North Dakota (Big Sky)

Asmussen’s take: Bill Self finds himself in another dream regional. Get past the first two rounds and the Jayhawks play close to home in comfortable Kansas City. And the barbecue is good, too. Yes, that is Northwestern making its first NCAA appearance. Chris Collins has done great work in Evanston on his way back to Duke.

SOUTH

(Memphis, Tenn.)

1. North Carolina (ACC)

2. Kentucky (SEC)

3. Duke (ACC)

4. West Virginia (Big 12)

5. Notre Dame (ACC)

6. Minnesota (Big Ten)

7. Oklahoma State (Big 12)

8. Dayton (Atlantic 10)

9. Michigan (Big Ten)

10. Southern Cal (Pac-12)

11. Middle Tennessee (Conf. USA)

12. Monmouth (Metro Atlantic)

13. Vermont (America East)

14. Belmont (Ohio Valley)

15. Cal-Bakersfield (WAC)

16. New Orleans (Southland)

17. Texas Southern (SWAC)

Asmussen’s take: Call this the Blue Bloods Region, with multi-time NCAA champions North Carolina, Kentucky and Duke earning a combined 18 titles. The three big shots better not fall asleep on the No. 4 seed. West Virginia is capable of beating all of them.

WEST

(San Jose, Calif.)

1. Gonzaga (West Coast)

2. UCLA (Pac-12)

3. Butler (Big East)

4. Florida State (ACC)

5. SMU (American)

6. Wisconsin (Big Ten)

7. Miami (ACC)

8. Virginia Tech (ACC)

9. Arkansas (SEC)

10. Michigan State (Big Ten)

11. Marquette (Big East)

12. Vanderbilt (SEC)

13. Seton Hall (Big East)

14. Valparaiso (Horizon)

15. East Tennessee State (Southern)

16. Florida Gulf Coast (Atlantic Sun)

17. N.C. Central (MEAC)

Asmussen’s take: One bad half at home against BYU shouldn’t cost the Bulldogs a No. 1 seed. But they can’t lose a game in the West Coast tournament or they will fall to No. 2. At best. Steve Alford is building a power in Westwood. It helps to have future NBA lottery picks on the roster.