Groce, players point to effort, time spent together paying off

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois walked off the State Farm Center court 22 days ago following a 13-point home loss to Penn State, seemingly losing any momentum from that week’s road win at Northwestern.

Consecutive regular-season Big Ten victories — just two — slipped from the Illini’s grasp yet again after the Nittany Lions shot 57 percent and saw their minimum win probability arrive just 21/2 minutes into the game.

Three weeks and four straight wins later, Illinois (18-12, 8-9 Big Ten) heads to New Jersey for today’s 11 a.m. regular-season finale at Rutgers (13-17, 2-15) with the type of momentum that has the Illini at least in the NCAA tournament picture — if not holding a secure spot just yet — for the first time since the end of the 2014-15 season.

So what changed?

“I don’t think we’ve changed up a whole lot,” Illinois senior center Maverick Morgan said. “I think it’s good to see our work paying off. I think maybe opinions of other people have changed, but that’s neither here nor their. In the locker room, I don’t think anything’s changed.”

Illinois coach John Groce hasn’t seen many changes either.

“Obviously, we’ve gotten a little bit of momentum,” Groce said. “That helps mentally, especially for the guys. We really haven’t changed a whole lot. We’ve just gotten better at what we do.

“A couple of the young guys have started to figure some things out — Te’Jon (Lucas) and Kipper (Nichols). When you’re a young guy, your improvement gets accelerated a little bit in terms of the gap of difference from where they were in October (and) November to where they are now. That’s massive. For the older guys, they’ve just kind of stuck with it and they continue to believe in each other.”

The most tangible change in the last three weeks comes with the Illinois rotation.

Groce has found his eight guys — for the most part — and stuck with them. Spot minutes have gone to Jaylon Tate (against Iowa to counter the Hawkeyes’ press) and Aaron Jordan (against Northwestern when Jalen Coleman-Lands went down with an ankle injury).

The Illini still have depth, hence Groce’s “strength in numbers” approach most of the season. They clearly still believe in that depth, too. But the eight-man rotation has worked.

“Our team’s shaped up maybe a little differently than what we thought it would look like at the beginning,” Groce said. “We’ve had to adapt and adjust and tinker and push buttons. We’ve gotten to the point where we feel comfortable with that rotation.”

Beyond that, the unifying trend is defense. Illinois has played its way into a top-45 defense in the country. Winning-streak victories against Nebraska and Northwestern saw both teams shoot below 40 percent from the field. Michigan State was forced into 15 turnovers. Iowa, too.

“It starts with defense, and I think we picked up our intensity on defense,” senior guard Malcolm Hill said, “making it more personal if a team scores on us. It just feels different. All four years I’ve been here, we’ve played our best toward the end of the season. It’s just clicking for us.”