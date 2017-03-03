Preview: Illinois at Rutgers

Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m. today



Lineups

Illinois (18-12, 8-9 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 5.0

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 8.5

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 17.2

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 8.0

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.2

Off the bench

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.0

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 6.8

F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 5.2

FYI: Illinois made 24 three-pointers in its last two wins — its most in a two-game span since making 24 in consecutive wins against McKendree and Detroit Mercy in November. The Illini have averaged 8.8 made threes per game in their 18 wins and 5.6 made threes per game in their 12 losses.



Rutgers (13-17, 2-15 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Corey Sanders So. 6-2 12.9

G Mike Williams Jr. 6-2 9.9

F Deshawn Freeman R-Jr. 6-7 10.9

F Issa Thiam Fr. 6-9 3.7

C C.J. Gettys Sr. 7-0 7.9

Off the bench

G Nigel Johnson R-Jr. 6-1 11.0

F Jonathan Laurent So. 6-6 3.0

C Shaquille Doorson R-So. 7-0 1.3

FYI: Sanders’ production has dipped across the board this season from his breakout freshman year. He’s averaging fewer points (15.9 to 12.9 ppg) and shooting a lower percentage from the field (42.3 to 38.6 percent), three-point range (31.5 to 29 percent) and the free-throw line (71.3 to 61.8 percent).



Details

Site: Rutgers Athletic Center (8,000), Piscataway, N.J.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and former Illini Sean Harrington (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 4-0.

Last meeting: Illinois won 82-66 on Feb. 16, 2016, in Champaign, with Malcolm Hill putting up a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double. Maverick Morgan chipped in 17 points, and Kendrick Nunn had 16.

FYI: Illinois is 15-1 all-time against Division I teams from New Jersey. The only loss came in an 84-81 defeat to Princeton on Dec. 18, 1965, in a game played in Chicago.



Scott Richey’s storylines

It was a long night

Illinois beat Rutgers twice last season. Really. But the home win against the Scarlet Knights — a run-of-the-mill 16-point beating — paled in comparison to the triple-overtime Illini victory in New Jersey, where Hill scored 32 points, Jalen Coleman-Lands added a career-high 26 for the Illini and both teams topped 100 points. Rutgers got to triple digits with then-freshman guard Corey Sanders flirting with a triple-double at 39 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. “I just remember the game could have been over in the first or second overtime,” Hill said. “We let them crawl back in, and Corey went for about 40. Hopefully (today’s game) won’t have to take three overtimes because that was really exhausting for the body the day after, but we know they’re more than capable. They have a talented group of guys that play really hard. We’re not going to take that game lightly.”

All Aboard

Offensive metrics are not kind to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights rank last in the Big Ten in offensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage, three-point percentage, two-point percentage and free-throw percentage. Yet Rutgers is a top-10 team in the country and leads the Big Ten in offensive rebounding percentage, with Deshawn Freeman — a top-six rebounder in the Big Ten — leading the way. “When you’re getting (37.9) percent back, that gets my attention,” Illinois coach John Groce said of Rutgers’ offensive rebounding ability. “They’re great on the glass. They do it from multiple positions — their perimeters included. Obviously, that’s a big concern. You start giving teams second-chance points and more opportunities that allows them to win the possession battle, then that’s an issue. You’re shooting yourself in the foot. We’ve got to be competitive on the backboard.”



Bracket Watch

Illinois is all but locked into Thursday’s 8/9 game at the Big Ten tournament in Washington, D.C. The Illini could reach the No. 7 seed, but that would necessitate not only a win today at Rutgers but also Nebraska taking down Michigan and Penn State beating Iowa. So the No. 9 seed has a higher probability of being Illinois’ fate. As far as which team is waiting as the No. 8 seed, there’s a chance Northwestern, Michigan State, Michigan and Iowa could all finish 10-8 in the Big Ten, with the latter two losing to Purdue and Maryland, respectively, and the former two winning. In that scenario, the Illini would face the Wolverines for a third time.



Prediction:

Illinois 81, Rutgers 67

Illinois is poised to do something it hasn’t since Groce’s first season — win five straight regular-season Big Ten games. The 2012-13 Illini went on that run in February, going from 2-7 in the conference to .500. This year’s Illini would finish at .500 in the conference with a win in New Jersey, and that, again, would mark just the second time in five years a Groce-coached team finished Big Ten play without a losing record. Rutgers has hung with teams this season, but Illinois is still the favorite. (N-G prediction record: 21-9)