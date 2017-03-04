Illini let lead, NCAA hopes slip away against Rutgers

Video: Richey: Loss necessitates lengthy tourney run » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey took a little time after Illinois' 62-59 loss at Rutgers, but even that didn't change much about his postgame rundown. Other Related Content Tate: Probably time to think about NIT

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Illinois could do little to help boost its NCAA tournament résumé on Saturday at Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights entered the game with an RPI in the 170s. Even the best the Illini could hope for — a win — likely would have dropped their own RPI at least a little. There was little to gain by finishing the season playing the last-place team in the Big Ten.

But there was plenty to lose.

What Illinois could do in its trip to New Jersey, however, was cripple its chance at a possible at-large berth in the NCAA tournament.

Illinois saw a double-digit second half lead evaporate in minutes, and the Illini’s spot on the NCAA bubble likely burst when Deshawn Freeman hit what turned out to be the game-winning three-pointer with 7 seconds to play in Rutgers’ 62-59 victory.

“They made, obviously, some big plays down the stretch,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “Freeman was just terrific (Saturday). That was the best I’ve seen him play.

“At the end of the day, our defense in the second half didn’t get the job done from an effective field defense standpoint like we’d been accustomed to the last 11 games, where I thought we’d been really, really good defensively. You couple that with us shooting 36 percent, it’s tough to win on the road when you shoot 36 percent.”

After trailing or holding nothing more than a slim lead the first 23 minutes of the game, Illinois (18-13, 8-10 Big Ten) looked to be making a move to pull away early in the second half. Consecutive three-pointers by Jalen Coleman-Lands and Michael Finke put the Illini ahead by 10 with 14:44 to play.

Then the side of Illinois that had been mostly absent as it won four straight games and five of six heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale reared its ugly head.

The Illini didn’t make another field goal for more than 6 minutes after taking the 10-point lead and then closed the game without making a field goal in the final 4:40.

Rutgers (14-17, 3-15) didn’t have the same trouble scoring between Mike Williams hitting from deep and Corey Sanders starting to slice up the Illinois defense on drives to the basket.

“I thought we had a chance when it was 44-34 to really put our foot down, and then Williams made two really big threes,” Groce said. “It goes pretty quickly from 44-34 to 44-40, and now it’s game on. Both teams are trying to make plays from that point on the last 10 minutes, and unfortunately for us, we didn’t make enough of them and they made more than we did.”

Following the loss, Illinois’ only path to the NCAA tournament is now through a Big Ten tournament run. The Illini avoided the first day in Washington, D.C., with their four-game winning streak before Saturday’s loss, but they’ll still likely have to win four games in four days in the nation’s capital to keep that path open.

“I’ve got disappointed guys,” Groce said. “They played hard and put themselves into position coming into this game and really worked at it and fought through some things. … We’ve got to have a renewed mindset and flush Season 1 and Season 2. They’re over. They’re done. Now we’ve got to head to Season 3 in D.C. and have another opportunity there.”