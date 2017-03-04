LIVE! Rutgers

Illinois at Rutgers — 11 a.m., ESPNU

Wednesday's win against Michigan State was a big one for Illinois. In several ways. It extended the Illini's winning streak to four games. It sent the six seniors out with a victory in what could be their final game at State Farm Center. It was against the Spartans, who are one of those elite programs in the Big Ten (this year's record notwithstanding).

The emotions of that win, however, had passed for Malcolm Hill.

"I've been cool since (Thursday)," Hill said early Friday morning before Illinois' practice. "I had a little more chance to be emotional after the game and let it all out because the task at hand we accomplished. We took care of business."

That's probably music to John Groce's ear. His hope was his team had refocused after an emotional night on Wednesday — from the sellout crowd, to the big time win.

"(Tracy) Abrams is in those guys' ear," Groce said. "He was talking to them as soon as the game was over the other night about, 'Hey, we've got to get ready for the next one.' That helps. He's a dominant voice in the locker room. The older guys help as well.

"Is it a concern? Sure, it's always a concern because when you have an emotional win you can let your guard down. We've talked about that and how that can lead to inconsistency. That's not what we'rea bout. We're going to uphold our standards and hold ourselves accountable to what we need to get done."

Illinois coach John Groce tried "strength in numbers" this season. It wasn't, perhaps, the Illini's best look. They've played better with either eight-man rotation. Rutgers, though, is using its roster, having settled on a 10-man rotation.

"Defensively, they're a lot like us between 50 and 75 nationally," Groce said. "They rebound it very well. They're very physical. They play a lot guys that allows them to play, I think, really, really hard with a lot of energy and to defend you with a lot of energy. We've got to be ready to go. We've taken it one day at a time at this point for a long time now. That hasn't changed."

Can you believe it? Today is the last game of the regular season. One one hand, it truly doesn't seem that long ago that Illinois was tipping things off against Southeast Missouri State. On the other, man, has this been a long season. The losses all through January and early February probably played a role in the latter.

But now Illinois is on a four-game winning streak. Has won five of its last six. Is back in the NCAA tournament picture — at least as a possible bubble team. The Illini have come quite the distance in a month's time.

Just one hurdle remains ... today's game at Rutgers. Illinois (18-12, 8-9 Big Ten) has played nothing but "must win" games for a while now. Today's against the Scarlet Knights (13-17, 2-15) falls much closer to the "absolutely can't lose" side of the "must win" scale. I just made that up, but it sounds good. It's also true. All the work the Illini put in during the last month will go up in smoke if they lose in New Jersey.

The last time Illinois ventured to its furthest east Big Ten foe it took three overtimes before the Illini could head back to Champaign with a win. Will Rutgers work some of that same magic? We'll see.

The Scarlet Knights haven't had a great season, but they've been in a lot more games than they were a year ago. Illinois is the favorite, of course, but that's why they play the games.

