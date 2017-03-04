Tate: Probably time to think about NIT

Video: Richey: Loss necessitates lengthy tourney run » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey took a little time after Illinois' 62-59 loss at Rutgers, but even that didn't change much about his postgame rundown.

NCAA chances all but lost in New Jersey

Hand over your NCAA bracketology handiwork to someone for whom it matters.

Just when John Groce’s Illini were daring to dream of March’s madness, it reverted into a nightmare in faraway Piscataway, N.J.

That’s life on the bubble. One prick by a pointed object and it’s over.

The same Illini team that buried Nebraska with treys, the same team that in recent days closed fast against Iowa and Michigan State, was undone Saturday by last-place Rutgers, 62-59.

It’s an age-old story that keeps repeating itself. A rabid Farm crowd cheered the Illini to one of their most emotional triumphs, over Tom Izzo’s Spartans on Wednesday. Seniors kissed the floor and shed tears. People celebrated into the night. It was glorious.

How do you rebound with the same intensity 2 1/2 days later in a morning tipoff? Well, most of the time, you don’t. And Illinois didn’t.



All-around struggle

Blame it on the human condition.

The shots wouldn’t fall like before, and most certainly in the last 4:30 when Illinois attempted seven — four by Malcolm Hill and the last two by Tracy Abrams — and missed them all.

Maverick Morgan’s two free throws accounted for all the Illini scoring after Hill’s trey put them ahead 57-55. The game-ending tiebreaker came from an unexpected source, 6-foot-7 junior Deshawn Freeman nailing a 24-footer at 7 seconds to cap a 7-of-8, 21-point day. Abrams’ countering 26-footer was short.

Leron Black, so efficient Wednesday with 15 points, had one field goal and no offensive rebounds. Te’Jon Lucas, whose development coincided with the UI’s February revival, scored one fortuitous bankshot while his opposite number, Corey Sanders, penetrated repeatedly after halftime (finishing with 17 points).

If we studied the box scores for the last three seasons, the margin by which rival point guards have dominated Illinois would be astronomical. This explains much of the UI struggles, a fault that Lucas will be asked to correct in the future.

Offense sputters

If Saturday’s ending was disastrous, Hill put Illinois in an advantageous position through the first 25 minutes as he had a hand in 11 of 17 UI field goals (four baskets, seven assists) while picking off two key steals.

But Rutgers’ Mike Williams cut a 44-34 margin to 44-40 with two treys in little more than a minute, and it became a tug-of-war to the finish.

The Illini’s 35.6 percent shooting matched their third lowest in 31 games, rivaling the losses to West Virginia and Wisconsin when they scored 57 and 43 points, respectively.

Illinois was outclassed in those double-digit setbacks. Saturday was different. This was the ultimate “trap game,” with the Illini stumbling against a hapless foe that had lost five Big Ten games by six points or fewer, and had led Wisconsin by seven with 1:40 to go ... before losing in overtime.

While the Big Ten tournament in Washington, D.C., offers another opportunity — Illinois will play Michigan or Iowa on Thursday — it will surely take a deep run for the NCAA selection committee to take another look at 18-13 Illinois. The possibility of an NIT bid now becomes realistic, and the State Farm Center is available for the first two games.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.