UI MBB grades: Failing at Rutgers

Video: Richey: Loss necessitates lengthy tourney run » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey took a little time after Illinois' 62-59 loss at Rutgers, but even that didn't change much about his postgame rundown.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Deshawn Freeman

His winning three-pointer is one thing, but the forward entered shooting 48 percent from the field and 60 percent from the free-throw line. His 21 points came on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line.

BACKCOURT: Rutgers A, Illinois F

The Scarlet Knights weren’t getting much from their backcourt before Mike Williams hit two crucial threes and Corey Sanders turned it on in the second half.

FRONTCOURT: Rutgers B, Illinois F

Maverick Morgan overcame a slow start to tie Hill for the team lead with 16 points while leading the Illini with eight rebounds, but Illinois’ bigs couldn’t slow down C.J. Gettys early or Freeman ever.

BENCH: Rutgers D, Illinois F

Jalen Coleman-Lands has settled into his role as three-point shooter and rebounder off the bench, finishing with nine points and five boards. The Scarlet Knights have inefficient, ineffective depth.

OVERALL: Rutgers B-, Illinois F

Yes, there were some individual performances that, in most cases, merit a higher grade. But that would place no emphasis on how much this game meant to the Illini and how much the loss means to the rest of their season.