UI MBB notes: Groce not unhappy with effort in defeat

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Malcolm Hill tied for the team lead with 16 points and paced the Illini with seven assists, but he missed some shots late in Saturday’s game at Rutgers.

Maverick Morgan chipped in 16 points of his own and led Illinois with eight rebounds, but it took him a half to get going.

Jalen Coleman-Lands hit three three-pointers and pulled down five rebounds. That performance from the sophomore guard, Illinois coach John Groce said, was the one he thought met expectations in the Illini’s 62-59 loss to the Scarlet Knights.

At the other end of the spectrum were a couple players who struggled.

Leron Black was held to just two points on 1-of-5 shooting after he dropped 15 points on Michigan State on Wednesday.

Te’Jon Lucas battled foul trouble and had just three points — a late banked-in desperation three-pointer at the end of the shot clock — and one assist.

“I don’t know if anybody, necessarily, on our team had their ‘A’ game (Saturday) in terms of playing within their role,” Groce said. “It wasn’t because of a lack of effort or energy or focus. We didn’t play great or play as well as we’ve been playing. Guys want to play well to finish season two here, but we didn’t play quite as well as we’ve been playing.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Rutgers’ Corey Sanders, on the other hand, played one of his better games of the past month — and that was with the sophomore guard going 1 of 9 from the field in the first half.

Sanders gave Illinois trouble last year in New Jersey, nearly putting up a triple-double and hitting key late shots in what took three overtimes for a 110-101 Illini victory.

He kept attacking the rim after halftime of Saturday’s game, going 5 of 9 in the final 20 minutes for 13 of his 17 points.

“He’s just so quick and explosive with the ball,” Groce said. “We had Te’Jon on him. We had bigger bodies on him. We tried different pick-and-roll coverages.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Groce repeatedly backed up his team’s effort following Saturday’s loss. That was not the Illini’s downfall. Execution — particularly at the offensive end — was, but Illinois still limited turnovers and kept up with a solid rebounding Rutgers team, including pulling down 10 offensive boards in the second half.

“You don’t get 10 offensive rebounds in a half unless you’re competing,” Groce said. “We had our chances. We had a dunk we missed, a layup. We had some plays we were capable of making we didn’t quite make. They made some plays, and, ultimately, that was the difference in the game.”

✰ ✰ ✰

While Illinois’ defense didn’t get enough stops late in the game, statistically, the Illini weren’t far off defensively compared to their four-game winning streak.

Rutgers shot just 43 percent from the field and only hit 33 percent of its three-pointers. The Scarlet Knights also committed double-digit turnovers, with 10 compared to Illinois’ seven.

Groce and several of the Illini veterans have given credit to Lucas for the defensive improvements since he entered the starting lineup. Former Illini Deon Thomas is also a part of that group.

“Any time you can defend the ball and cause a little havoc at the point of the ball, you create difficulties everywhere else within the offense,” Thomas said. “That’s what he does. He plays with a lot of energy. The kid has extremely quick hands and is always reaching and poking and prodding at the offensive guy and at the basketball.”

That’s just the first part of the change Lucas has brought to the Illinois defense, Thomas said. His own defensive abilities are one thing. His ability to spark the same in his teammates is another.

“What he’s brought is an energy, I believe, that has become a little infectious with everyone else,” Thomas said. “Now you see (Coleman-Lands) really pressing and pressuring passes on the wing. You see Malcolm doing the exact same thing.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois entered Saturday’s game assured of a single bye in the Big Ten tournament, avoiding a Wednesday start. But little else about the Big Ten tournament field was certain other than Purdue was locked in as the No. 1 seed and Rutgers was locked in at No. 14.

“During the stints that I’ve been in the league, I think it’s as much parity as I’ve seen top to bottom,” Groce said.

Before losing to the Scarlet Knights, Illinois could have wound up either the No. 7, No. 8 or No. 9 seed. The loss, though, locks the Illini into ninth.

✰ ✰ ✰

Interest from Illinois fans prompted a question to Illini redshirt freshman Kipper Nichols: What’s with the upsidedown Nike headband?

“I’ve gotten that question a few times,” Nichols said. “It’s just my thing, man. I kind of wanted to start it and be different. That’s it.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Speaking of accessories, if you see Morgan out of his practice or game gear, you’ll likely see the Illinois center sporting a wristwatch.

“My dad wore a watch for as long as I’ve been born,” Morgan said. “That’s something I’ve always done. I feel like I’m walking out the door without my pants on if I don’t have my watch on.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Future Illinois guard Trent Frazier had his high school career come to an end Friday night in the semifinals of the Class 9A FHSAA state tournament.

Frazier scored 32 points for Wellington (Fla.) High School, but the Wolverines fell 52-50 on a last-second tip-in by Osceola.

✰ ✰ ✰

Another member of Illinois’ 2017 recruiting class also played his last high school game Friday. Despite 19 points from future Illini big man Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis fell 67-60 to Belleville West in the championship game of the Class 4A Belleville East Regional.

The Maroons were led by sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, one of Illinois’ top 2019 recruiting targets. Liddell dropped 34 points on the Flyers after scoring 43 in Belleville West’s regional semifinal victory against Belleville East and future Illini Javon Pickett.

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois’ top recruiting target remaining in the Class of 2017 extended his season Friday as well.

Edwardsville guard Mark Smith had 12 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in the Tigers’ 66-53 victory against Alton in the championship game of the Class 4A Granite City Regional.

✰ ✰ ✰

With Tim Finke and Champaign Central winning a Class 3A regional title Friday, both of Illinois’ top in-state targets in the Class of 2018 became regional champions.

Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points to lead Morgan Park to an 81-64 victory against Chicago Noble/Butler in the Class 3A Evergreen Park Regional title game.