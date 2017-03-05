Film review from Illini's road loss to Rutgers

Video: Richey: Loss necessitates lengthy tourney run » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey took a little time after Illinois' 62-59 loss at Rutgers, but even that didn't change much about his postgame rundown.

Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY took another look at Illinois’ 62-59 loss at Rutgers on Saturday. Five things that caught his eye:

THEY CAME TO PLAY

The start of the regular-season finale didn’t really mean much in the long run, with several ties and lead changes Saturday. But knowing the final result casts the first few minutes in a different light. Rutgers opened the game on a 7-0 run, with Mike Williams hitting a three and the Scarlet Knights turning two Illinois turnovers in the Illini’s first three possessions into transition buckets. It showed, regardless of result, Rutgers wasn’t going to simply roll over.

DEEP TROUBLE

Leron Black doesn’t exactly have the green light from three-point range from Illinois coach John Groce, but when the redshirt sophomore was as open as he was from deep in the first half, it’s a good shot. But Black, who made a career-high three three-pointers against Michigan State, missed his wide-open look from the corner against Rutgers — and a few mid-range jumpers, too.

POWERING AHEAD

Illinois was settling for jump shots early in the game, with Malcolm Hill the only Illini to attack the basket with the ball in his hands. He did it without the ball, too, back-cutting Williams for what was probably his most physical dunk of the season. Illinois basically running five out with Maverick Morgan setting a high ball screen for Tracy Abrams meant zero help defense for the Scarlet Knights and an open lane to the rim for Hill.

WHERE’S THE DEFENSE?

Williams’ consecutive three-pointers to cut Rutgers’ 10-point deficit to four at the midway point of the second half weren’t tough shots. He was open on the left wing for the first with Abrams closing out late and even more open on the second. Williams took a looping route to the right wing on a Rutgers BLOB, and no defender picked him up, giving him an uncontested look he then knocked down.

BAD HABITS

The Illini’s last made shot of the game came on a three-pointer by Hill with 4:40 to play. Nursing a two-point lead, Illinois reverted back to settling for jump shots. Hill missed four jump shots down the stretch, and two drives to the basket ended in a turnover by Michael Finke and a missed layup by Abrams.