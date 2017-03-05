Richey's Big Ten basketball tournament picks, analysis

Other Related Content Tate: Probably time to think about NIT

A topsy-turvy Big Ten regular season wrapped up Sunday night, with tournament seeds still being decided in the absolute final game. Now that the bracket’s locked in, SCOTT RICHEY broke it down:

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

(13) Penn State 77, (12) Nebraska 72

(11) Ohio State 69, (14) Rutgers 61



THURSDAY'S GAMES

(8) Michigan 81, (9) Illinois 72

(5) Michigan State 73, (13) Penn State 69

(10) Indiana 89, (7) Iowa 82

(11) Ohio State 75, (6) Northwestern 69



FRIDAY'S GAMES

(1) Purdue 79, (8) Michigan 75

(5) Michigan State 73, (4) Minnesota 70

(2) Wisconsin 62, (10) Indiana 59

(3) Maryland 70, (11) Ohio State 63



SATURDAY'S GAMES

(1) Purdue 75, (5) Michigan State 69

(3) Maryland 68, (2) Wisconsin 66



SUNDAY'S GAME

(1) Purdue 75, (3) Maryland 74

Richey's analysis

EVERYBODY’S FAVORITE?

Purdue had the regular-season title won before it headed to Evanston for its regular-season finale, but the Boilermakers didn’t let that lead to a letdown against Northwestern. Boasting a National Player of the Year candidate in Caleb Swanigan and several shooters around the sophomore big man, Purdue is not only the favorite this week but also the Big Ten’s best shot at a March Madness run.

BOOST FOR BADGERS?

Wisconsin came back to Earth in a hurry after its 10-1 start to Big Ten play, losing five of its next six games, including two at home and two on the road by double figures. Can a dominant win against Minnesota on Sunday night — in true Wisconsin fashion of stifling defense and balanced offense — get the Badgers back on track?



DARK HORSE?

Eight wins in nine games to end the regular season has seen Minnesota play itself into legit contender status. The Golden Gophers have every piece a title team could want: standout point guard (Nate Mason), rim protector (Reggie Lynch), guy playing his best basketball of the season right now (Jordan Murphy) and options on the wing (Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Akeem Springs).

BUBBLE BURST?

Saturday’s loss at Rutgers did some serious damage to Illinois’ postseason résumé. The Illini’s route back to the NCAA tournament bubble goes through the Big Ten tournament championship game. Having to beat Michigan, Purdue and possibly Minnesota would add three more quality wins.



WHAT HAPPENED?

Remember when Indiana beat Kansas and North Carolina in the first month of the season? Hardly seems possible after the Hoosiers’ 3-8 finish in Big Ten play. Given the sheer amount of individual talent on the roster, taking away just OG Anunoby simply crippled Tom Crean’s squad defensively.